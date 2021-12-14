Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/russian-scientists-discover-new-method-to-detect-inflammation-1091515694.html
Russian Scientists Discover New Method to Detect Inflammation
Russian Scientists Discover New Method to Detect Inflammation
Scientists from Saratov State University (SSU) have proposed new efficient and affordable method to detect an important biomarker of inflammation in the human body.
2021-12-14T14:22+0000
2021-12-14T14:23+0000
saratov
russia
tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105932/19/1059321930_566:0:2278:963_1920x0_80_0_0_256fbbb8d01701da4a6a0818ad38dac8.jpg
The research was published in the journal Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry.According to the research, existing analogues are much more expensive and can detect inflammation only at later stages.The development of Russian scientists makes it possible to measure the level of C-reactive protein (CRP) for timely diagnosis and treatment. CRP is a major inflammation biomarker in the human body. It increases as a result of injuries and infections, as well as during the development of some dangerous diseases such as arthritis, atherosclerosis and certain types of cancer.As SSU explained, the concentration of CRP is increasing in patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Studies have shown that the level of CRP in patients with COVID-19 is directly correlated with the disease: there has been a significant increase in CRP levels in severely ill patients. According to the experts, measuring this biomarker can be a reliable diagnostic tool to predict the severity of the disease.Irina Goryacheva, Professor of SSU's Department of General and Inorganic Chemistry, said that a low concentration of CRP (several micrograms of C-reactive protein in a litre of human blood) could be accurately determined with the help of the obtained markers, what makes it possible to perform diagnostics. According to Goryacheva, the approach has significant potential as a laboratory-based method for determining inflammation markers.The study developed a new method of synthesising CRP markers in human blood plasma. It allows the rapid production of gold nanoparticles about 9nm in size, which are coated with a biologically active substance called biotin to facilitate the detection of CRP in the blood. The immunochemical analysis method is used for CRP detection: the developed markers and specific antibodies to CRP interact only with this protein, allowing the detection without complex sample preparation.As SSU reported, the scientists plan to develop new approaches to detect not only inflammation but heart failure markers as well.
saratov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105932/19/1059321930_780:0:2064:963_1920x0_80_0_0_ca5aaaf76017da16bc9c3ff204e8010d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
saratov, russia, tech

Russian Scientists Discover New Method to Detect Inflammation

14:22 GMT 14.12.2021 (Updated: 14:23 GMT 14.12.2021)
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Destroyer of furries / Cancer cellCancer cell
Cancer cell - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Destroyer of furries / Cancer cell
Subscribe
Scientists from Saratov State University (SSU) have proposed a new, efficient and affordable method to detect an important biomarker of inflammation in the human body.
The research was published in the journal Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry.
According to the research, existing analogues are much more expensive and can detect inflammation only at later stages.
The development of Russian scientists makes it possible to measure the level of C-reactive protein (CRP) for timely diagnosis and treatment. CRP is a major inflammation biomarker in the human body. It increases as a result of injuries and infections, as well as during the development of some dangerous diseases such as arthritis, atherosclerosis and certain types of cancer.
As SSU explained, the concentration of CRP is increasing in patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Studies have shown that the level of CRP in patients with COVID-19 is directly correlated with the disease: there has been a significant increase in CRP levels in severely ill patients. According to the experts, measuring this biomarker can be a reliable diagnostic tool to predict the severity of the disease.
© Photo : Saratov Chernyshevsky State University Director of the Institute of Chemistry of SGU, Professor of the Department of General and Inorganic Chemistry Irina Goryacheva
Director of the Institute of Chemistry of SGU, Professor of the Department of General and Inorganic Chemistry Irina Goryacheva - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
Director of the Institute of Chemistry of SGU, Professor of the Department of General and Inorganic Chemistry Irina Goryacheva
© Photo : Saratov Chernyshevsky State University
Irina Goryacheva, Professor of SSU's Department of General and Inorganic Chemistry, said that a low concentration of CRP (several micrograms of C-reactive protein in a litre of human blood) could be accurately determined with the help of the obtained markers, what makes it possible to perform diagnostics. According to Goryacheva, the approach has significant potential as a laboratory-based method for determining inflammation markers.

"There are other methods to determine CRP, but some of them can detect only large amounts of CRP (in later stages of diseases), and others are quite expensive," she added.

The study developed a new method of synthesising CRP markers in human blood plasma. It allows the rapid production of gold nanoparticles about 9nm in size, which are coated with a biologically active substance called biotin to facilitate the detection of CRP in the blood. The immunochemical analysis method is used for CRP detection: the developed markers and specific antibodies to CRP interact only with this protein, allowing the detection without complex sample preparation.
As SSU reported, the scientists plan to develop new approaches to detect not only inflammation but heart failure markers as well.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:28 GMTScientists Criticise Elon Musk's Idea of Creating Futuristic Noah's Ark and Sending It to Mars
14:22 GMTRussian Scientists Discover New Method to Detect Inflammation
14:15 GMTAustralian Deputy Prime Minister Questions Assange Extradition Ruling
14:03 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Hopes to Give New Impetus to Nuclear Disarmament
14:00 GMTPutin, Xi Plan to Discuss 'Aggressive Rhetoric' From US, NATO During Wednesday Talks
13:59 GMTAftermath of Devastating Tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky
13:48 GMTScandal-Ridden Spyware Company NSO Mulls Closing Pegasus Unit, Selling Company to Americans
13:38 GMTIndian Foreign Minister Vows to Prioritise National Interests in US-China Rivalry
13:38 GMTOPEC Shrugs Off Omicron Variant Scare, Keeps Its 2022 Oil Demand Growth Prognosis Unchanged
13:33 GMTElon Musk Reveals Tesla Will Accept Dogecoin For Merch
13:29 GMTMinister Goyal: 'India is Becoming Global Hub for Innovation With Third-Largest Start-Up Ecosystem'
13:14 GMTSpanish Media Slams UEFA's Handling of Controversial Champions League Draw in Real Madrid vs PSG
13:10 GMTUK Police Reportedly Arrest Man 'Trying to Drive Through Main Gate' of Houses of Parliament
13:04 GMTCNN Producer Charged With Sex Crimes Against Minors
12:47 GMTFuel Tank Explosion in Haiti Kills Approximately 50 People - Videos
12:45 GMTAUKUS: Australia's Nuclear Subs May Cost $121 Bn, Carry 'Enormous Challenges', Warns Think Tank
12:24 GMTKushner Allegedly Screamed at Israeli Envoy Who Said Netanyahu Didn't Trust Trump on Peace Plan
12:23 GMTCourt in Belarus Sentences Husband of Tikhanovskaya to 18 Years in Prison, Source Says
12:07 GMTUkrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Troops to Partake in Drills in Ukraine in 2022
12:06 GMTExplosion at Colombian Airport Reportedly Kills Two Police Officers