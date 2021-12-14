https://sputniknews.com/20211214/moscow-slams-new-eu-sanctions-against-russians-as-illegitimate-1091519787.html

Moscow Slams New EU Sanctions Against Russians as Illegitimate

Moscow Slams New EU Sanctions Against Russians as Illegitimate

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New sanctions of the European Union against Russians are illegitimate, the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday. 14.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-14T15:37+0000

2021-12-14T15:37+0000

2021-12-14T15:37+0000

russia

sanctions

eu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102337/24/1023372470_0:289:3087:2025_1920x0_80_0_0_d45ba4bdef8e7033eb3a8e4f2f4d2796.jpg

Earlier this week, Brussels imposed sanctions on the so-called Wagner Group and several Russian companies.The spokeswoman added that "hysteria" unfolds in the West around Russia’s activities in Africa.On Monday, the EU member states’ foreign ministers met in Brussels and decided to impose sanctions against eight individuals and four legal entities, which - according to the bloc - are associated with the international activities of the Wagner Group.Moscow has firmly denied its involvement in paramilitary activities in Africa, saying the presence of Russian instructors in foreign countries is official and done at the request of their governments.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, sanctions, eu