Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/moscow-slams-new-eu-sanctions-against-russians-as-illegitimate-1091519787.html
Moscow Slams New EU Sanctions Against Russians as Illegitimate
Moscow Slams New EU Sanctions Against Russians as Illegitimate
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New sanctions of the European Union against Russians are illegitimate, the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday. 14.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-14T15:37+0000
2021-12-14T15:37+0000
russia
sanctions
eu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102337/24/1023372470_0:289:3087:2025_1920x0_80_0_0_d45ba4bdef8e7033eb3a8e4f2f4d2796.jpg
Earlier this week, Brussels imposed sanctions on the so-called Wagner Group and several Russian companies.The spokeswoman added that "hysteria" unfolds in the West around Russia’s activities in Africa.On Monday, the EU member states’ foreign ministers met in Brussels and decided to impose sanctions against eight individuals and four legal entities, which - according to the bloc - are associated with the international activities of the Wagner Group.Moscow has firmly denied its involvement in paramilitary activities in Africa, saying the presence of Russian instructors in foreign countries is official and done at the request of their governments.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102337/24/1023372470_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8183529b6064a9281b662e8e8803c31a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, sanctions, eu

Moscow Slams New EU Sanctions Against Russians as Illegitimate

15:37 GMT 14.12.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev / Go to the photo bankFlags of Russia, EU, France
Flags of Russia, EU, France - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New sanctions of the European Union against Russians are illegitimate, the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.
Earlier this week, Brussels imposed sanctions on the so-called Wagner Group and several Russian companies.
"The European Union continues the practice of unilateral restrictions, illegitimate from the international legal point of view. New sanctions have been introduced against eight Russian citizens and four organizations groundlessly declared guilty of involvement in a certain private military company," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry.
The spokeswoman added that "hysteria" unfolds in the West around Russia’s activities in Africa.
On Monday, the EU member states’ foreign ministers met in Brussels and decided to impose sanctions against eight individuals and four legal entities, which - according to the bloc - are associated with the international activities of the Wagner Group.

Moscow has firmly denied its involvement in paramilitary activities in Africa, saying the presence of Russian instructors in foreign countries is official and done at the request of their governments.
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:51 GMTMark Zuckerberg Set to Unveil Meta's Plans for India
15:41 GMTUAE Threatens to Cancel $23Bln US Fighter Jet Deal Over Issue of China Influence - Reports
15:37 GMTMoscow Slams New EU Sanctions Against Russians as Illegitimate
15:31 GMTOmicron Now Makes Up 2.9% of Coronavirus Variants Circulating in US – CDC
15:27 GMTNearly 1 in 3 Americans Shunned Medical Care in Past 3 Months Due to Cost - Poll
15:26 GMTBaltic Sea Collision: Two UK Ship Crew Members 'Exceeded Legal Limit of Drugs, Alcohol' After Test
15:09 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's 'Little Black Book' of Prominent Figures' Contacts to Remain Sealed During Trial
14:58 GMTNATO Secretary General Enters Race to Become Next Head of Norway's Central Bank
14:39 GMTGroup of Jews in Israel Disguise Themselves as Muslims to Pray on Temple Mount, Media Says
14:38 GMTPutin to Macron: Ukraine Escalating Situation in Donbass With Silent Permission of West
14:28 GMTScientists Criticise Elon Musk's Idea of Creating Futuristic Noah's Ark and Sending It to Mars
14:22 GMTRussian Scientists Discover New Method to Detect Inflammation
14:15 GMTAustralian Deputy Prime Minister Questions Assange Extradition Ruling
14:03 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Hopes to Give New Impetus to Nuclear Disarmament
14:00 GMTPutin, Xi Plan to Discuss 'Aggressive Rhetoric' From US, NATO During Wednesday Talks
13:59 GMTAftermath of Devastating Tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky
13:48 GMTScandal-Ridden Spyware Company NSO Mulls Closing Pegasus Unit, Selling Company to Americans
13:38 GMTIndian Foreign Minister Vows to Prioritise National Interests in US-China Rivalry
13:38 GMTOPEC Shrugs Off Omicron Variant Scare, Keeps Its 2022 Oil Demand Growth Prognosis Unchanged
13:33 GMTElon Musk Reveals Tesla Will Accept Dogecoin For Merch