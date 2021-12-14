Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/hundreds-evacuated-from-leicester-square-in-london-after-gas-leak-alert-1091511648.html
Hundreds Evacuated From Leicester Square in London After Gas Leak Alert
Hundreds Evacuated From Leicester Square in London After Gas Leak Alert
According to The Sun, the popular tourist area in the centre of the capital was cordoned off by Met Police. 14.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-14T11:03+0000
2021-12-14T11:22+0000
People were asked to leave Leicester Square in central London and avoid it on Tuesday after a gas leak was reported in the area.The London Fire Brigade said two fire engines and around 10 firefighters from Soho and Euston were dispatched to the scene. According to the firefighters, at least 200 people were evacuated from the square.Several of those who were evacuated posted photos from the disaster area.
Hundreds Evacuated From Leicester Square in London After Gas Leak Alert

11:03 GMT 14.12.2021 (Updated: 11:22 GMT 14.12.2021)
According to The Sun, the popular tourist area in the centre of the capital was cordoned off by Met Police.
People were asked to leave Leicester Square in central London and avoid it on Tuesday after a gas leak was reported in the area.

"Cordons are in place at Leicester Square due to a suspected gas leak... Emergency services are in attendance and managing the incident. A number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution, and the square is currently closed to pedestrians. Please avoid the area", Met police said.

The London Fire Brigade said two fire engines and around 10 firefighters from Soho and Euston were dispatched to the scene. According to the firefighters, at least 200 people were evacuated from the square.
Several of those who were evacuated posted photos from the disaster area.
