Hundreds Evacuated From Leicester Square in London After Gas Leak Alert

According to The Sun, the popular tourist area in the centre of the capital was cordoned off by Met Police. 14.12.2021, Sputnik International

People were asked to leave Leicester Square in central London and avoid it on Tuesday after a gas leak was reported in the area.The London Fire Brigade said two fire engines and around 10 firefighters from Soho and Euston were dispatched to the scene. According to the firefighters, at least 200 people were evacuated from the square.Several of those who were evacuated posted photos from the disaster area.

