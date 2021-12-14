https://sputniknews.com/20211214/chief-of-staff-for-irans-army-boasts-of-countrys-ever-growing-defence-might-1091521327.html

Chief of Staff for Iran's Army Boasts of Country's Ever-Growing Defence Might

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, has praised the country for perfecting its defence and deterrence capabilities without even a brief respite

2021-12-14T17:35+0000

The Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, has praised the country for perfecting its defence and deterrence capabilities. As he addressed Iranian ambassadors and other diplomatic workers, Baqeri boasted that Tehran's planned responses and strategies against potential aggressors led to such advances in the country's defences that no foreign power dares breach Iran's border.The general vowed, however, not to rest on his laurels and promised that Iran's Armed Forces would never underestimate a potential threat. He said that Tehran will always be able to respond proportionally to the "status of the enemy". Baqeri further vowed that Iran will never act as an aggressor and will only be responding to offensive acts against the country.Speaking to the diplomats, the Armed Forces' chief of staff also noted that the latest development in the world requires the Iranian military to work in "synergy and coordination" with the country's Foreign Ministry.Baqeri's speech comes as Iran's defence industry reaches its peak with Tehran announcing the development of new models of military equipment and vehicles practically every year. The country managed to replace all sorts of defence imports after it was cut off them because of an international embargo. Now, Tehran produces its own air defence systems, warships and warplanes, drones, small arms, missiles and military equipment for its troops.

2021

