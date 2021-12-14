Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/chief-of-staff-for-irans-army-boasts-of-countrys-ever-growing-defence-might-1091521327.html
Chief of Staff for Iran's Army Boasts of Country's Ever-Growing Defence Might
Chief of Staff for Iran's Army Boasts of Country's Ever-Growing Defence Might
Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, has praised the country for perfecting its defence and deterrence capabilities without even a brief respite
2021-12-14T17:35+0000
2021-12-14T17:35+0000
iranian defense ministry
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107967/27/1079672776_10:0:991:552_1920x0_80_0_0_cbdb0fe1d08d837d43c121fda684c04d.jpg
The Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, has praised the country for perfecting its defence and deterrence capabilities. As he addressed Iranian ambassadors and other diplomatic workers, Baqeri boasted that Tehran's planned responses and strategies against potential aggressors led to such advances in the country's defences that no foreign power dares breach Iran's border.The general vowed, however, not to rest on his laurels and promised that Iran's Armed Forces would never underestimate a potential threat. He said that Tehran will always be able to respond proportionally to the "status of the enemy". Baqeri further vowed that Iran will never act as an aggressor and will only be responding to offensive acts against the country.Speaking to the diplomats, the Armed Forces' chief of staff also noted that the latest development in the world requires the Iranian military to work in "synergy and coordination" with the country's Foreign Ministry.Baqeri's speech comes as Iran's defence industry reaches its peak with Tehran announcing the development of new models of military equipment and vehicles practically every year. The country managed to replace all sorts of defence imports after it was cut off them because of an international embargo. Now, Tehran produces its own air defence systems, warships and warplanes, drones, small arms, missiles and military equipment for its troops.
https://sputniknews.com/20190610/iran-shows-off-brand-new-air-defence-missile-amid-us-tensions-videos-1075774577.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107967/27/1079672776_132:0:868:552_1920x0_80_0_0_f085145d45af2e396a7d9eb3df849252.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iranian defense ministry, iran

Chief of Staff for Iran's Army Boasts of Country's Ever-Growing Defence Might

17:35 GMT 14.12.2021
© Photo : Iranian Armed Forces handoutIranian Navy forces successfully test-fired new cruise missiles in military drills in the Sea of Oman and northern Indian Ocean, on June 18, 2020.
Iranian Navy forces successfully test-fired new cruise missiles in military drills in the Sea of Oman and northern Indian Ocean, on June 18, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© Photo : Iranian Armed Forces handout
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The general stressed that Tehran will be able to respond appropriately to any aggressor. Iran made significant advances in developing its domestic defence industry in recent years, producing its own warships, fighter jets, drones, missiles and air defence systems.
The Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, has praised the country for perfecting its defence and deterrence capabilities. As he addressed Iranian ambassadors and other diplomatic workers, Baqeri boasted that Tehran's planned responses and strategies against potential aggressors led to such advances in the country's defences that no foreign power dares breach Iran's border.
The general vowed, however, not to rest on his laurels and promised that Iran's Armed Forces would never underestimate a potential threat. He said that Tehran will always be able to respond proportionally to the "status of the enemy". Baqeri further vowed that Iran will never act as an aggressor and will only be responding to offensive acts against the country.
This photo, released by the official website of the Iranian Defence Ministry on Sunday, 9 June 2019, shows the Khordad 15, a new surface-to-air missile battery at an undisclosed location in Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2019
Iran Shows Off Brand New Air Defence Missile Amid US Tensions (VIDEOS)
10 June 2019, 12:00 GMT
Speaking to the diplomats, the Armed Forces' chief of staff also noted that the latest development in the world requires the Iranian military to work in "synergy and coordination" with the country's Foreign Ministry.
Baqeri's speech comes as Iran's defence industry reaches its peak with Tehran announcing the development of new models of military equipment and vehicles practically every year. The country managed to replace all sorts of defence imports after it was cut off them because of an international embargo. Now, Tehran produces its own air defence systems, warships and warplanes, drones, small arms, missiles and military equipment for its troops.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:43 GMTUS Senate Advances Final Version of $768Bln Defense Spending Bill
17:35 GMTChief of Staff for Iran's Army Boasts of Country's Ever-Growing Defence Might
17:31 GMTUK to Remove All Countries From COVID-19 Travel Red List on Wednesday
17:29 GMTElectricity Cost to Hit Historic Peak in Spain on Wednesday, Media Reports
17:22 GMTUAE Reportedly Pauses Talks With US to Buy F-35 Stealth Fighters
17:08 GMTDC Attorney General Sues Proud Boys and Oath Keepers Over 6 January Capitol Unrest
17:05 GMTAppeals Court Denies Biden Admin's Request to Ditch Trump-Era 'Remain in Mexico' Policy
17:03 GMTPutin Returns to YouGov Top 10 List of World's Most Admired Men
16:54 GMTWill Tory Rebellion Over 'Omicron Emergency' Rules Cost BoJo Prime Ministership?
16:37 GMTScholz, Macron, & Zelensky to Meet Ahead of Eastern Partnership Summit, Source in Berlin Reveals
16:35 GMTChina Rolls Out Portable Shelters for Troops in Himalayas Amid Border Row With India
16:28 GMTAntarctic Ice Shelf Holding 'Doomsday Glacier' Could Shatter in the Next Ten Years, Scientists Say
16:06 GMTMajority in US Expect Increased Tensions With China, Want Military Conflict Avoided - Poll
16:05 GMTMedvedev: US Move to Exit ABM Treaty Prompted Russia to Improve Defence Industry, Create New Weapons
15:51 GMTMark Zuckerberg Set to Unveil Meta's Plans for India
15:41 GMTUAE Threatens to Cancel $23Bln US Fighter Jet Deal Over Issue of China Influence - Reports
15:37 GMTMoscow Slams New EU Sanctions Against Russians as Illegitimate
15:31 GMTOmicron Now Makes Up 2.9% of Coronavirus Variants Circulating in US – CDC
15:27 GMTNearly 1 in 3 Americans Shunned Medical Care in Past 3 Months Due to Cost - Poll
15:26 GMTBaltic Sea Collision: Two UK Ship Crew Members 'Exceeded Legal Limit of Drugs, Alcohol' After Test