https://sputniknews.com/20211213/kapow-seven-charged-over-shocking-london-supermarket-brawl-involving-batman-and-spiderman-1091483836.html
Kapow! Seven Charged Over Shocking London Supermarket Brawl Involving Batman and Spiderman
Kapow! Seven Charged Over Shocking London Supermarket Brawl Involving Batman and Spiderman
In July this year footage emerged on social media of a violent brawl in a supermarket in south London. What made it so unusual was that several of those... 13.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-13T11:46+0000
2021-12-13T11:46+0000
2021-12-13T11:46+0000
london
brawl
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091483321_0:0:2993:1683_1920x0_80_0_0_1c071dc129961afa10fbc82b218e7fe6.jpg
Seven people have been charged with violent disorder following a late night brawl in a London supermarket five months ago.Several people recorded the brawl in the fruit and vegetable section of an Asda supermarket near Clapham Junction station on their smartphones and uploaded them to Twitter and Instagram.Detectives launched an investigation after six people were injured in the disturbances, which occurred just before 11pm and saw a woman shop worker punched to the ground and a man in a wheelchair being assaulted.On Monday, 13 December, the Crown Prosecution Service charged seven people with violent disorder.They are Josh McDonald, 31, Rikki McKenzie, 35, Charlie Sharp, 18, and Sophie Roberts, 18, all from Northampton; George O’Boyle, 29, from Surbiton, Katie Pickard, 30, from New Malden, and Mark Pettigrew, 37, from Greenford in west London.Roberts has been charged with grievous bodily harm and McDonald, McKenzie, O’Boyle have been charged with actual bodily harm.All seven are due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on 31 December.It is not clear what triggered the brawl, but details are expected to emerge at the trial, which will take place next year.
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091483321_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5140333dbb98f8151899332391a22afd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
london, brawl, uk
Kapow! Seven Charged Over Shocking London Supermarket Brawl Involving Batman and Spiderman
In July this year footage emerged on social media of a violent brawl in a supermarket in south London. What made it so unusual was that several of those involved appeared to be in fancy dress.
Seven people have been charged with violent disorder following a late night brawl in a London supermarket five months ago.
Shoppers initially thought the fighting between people dressed as Batman, Superman, Spiderman and comedian Ali G and staff were some sort of prank.
Several people recorded the brawl in the fruit and vegetable section of an Asda supermarket near Clapham Junction station on their smartphones and uploaded them to Twitter and Instagram.
Detectives launched an investigation after six people were injured in the disturbances, which occurred just before 11pm and saw a woman shop worker punched to the ground and a man in a wheelchair being assaulted.
On Monday, 13 December, the Crown Prosecution Service charged seven people with violent disorder.
They are Josh McDonald, 31, Rikki McKenzie, 35, Charlie Sharp, 18, and Sophie Roberts, 18, all from Northampton; George O’Boyle, 29, from Surbiton, Katie Pickard, 30, from New Malden, and Mark Pettigrew, 37, from Greenford in west London.
Roberts has been charged with grievous bodily harm and McDonald, McKenzie, O’Boyle have been charged with actual bodily harm.
All seven are due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on 31 December.
It is not clear what triggered the brawl, but details are expected to emerge at the trial, which will take place next year.