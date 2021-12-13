India Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes Killed in Parliament Attack 20 Years Ago
I pay homage to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world’s largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 13, 2021
I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021
भारतीय लोकतंत्र के मंदिर संसद भवन पर हुए कायरतापूर्ण आतंकी हमले में राष्ट्र के गौरव की रक्षा हेतु अपना सर्वोच्च बलिदान देने वाले सभी बहादुर सुरक्षाबलों के साहस व शौर्य को कोटिशः नमन करता हूँ।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 13, 2021
आपका अद्वितीय पराक्रम व अमर बलिदान सदैव हमें राष्ट्रसेवा हेतु प्रेरित करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/HyzCyPkxnF
My tributes to those brave security personnel who sacrificed their lives during attack on the Parliament House in 2001. The nation will remain grateful for their courage and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 13, 2021
My homage to the brave martyrs who defended our Parliament this day in 2001.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 13, 2021
Their sacrifice strengthens our resolve to combat cross-border terrorism.
I pay homage to the bravery & valour of the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty to repulse the cowardly terror attack on Indian Parliament on this day in 2001. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MquxTBIf9E— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 13, 2021
Respectful homage to those who sacrificed their lives to protect the temple of India’s democracy.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) December 13, 2021
Their timely, brave action, putting the nation before themselves is exemplary.
Picture courtesy: @FinancialXpress online. pic.twitter.com/Z7MGLvNRMu
This day in 2001, the temple of our democracy, our Parliament, came under attack by forces keen on disturbing peace & progress. The sacrifice our bravehearts made then continues to drive us in our mission to keep our democracy safe.— Congress (@INCIndia) December 13, 2021
A billion salutes to the brave martyrs. pic.twitter.com/uBtPR5DXMu
🙏🇮🇳🙏 NAMAN TO MARTYRS— 🇮🇳 Subash Vaid 🇮🇳 (@scvaid23) December 12, 2021
On 13 Dec 2001, five terrorists infiltrated the Parliament House in a car and launched attack.
The perpetrators belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), two Pakistan-based terrorist organisations. pic.twitter.com/9evl2FbsHg
20 years back, India’s police & security forces foiled the Pak terrorists’ attack on the Parliament & killed all 5 of them. Our security handled the situation bravely, saved lives &the temple of democracy. We pay homage to the 9 who laid down their lives, in supreme sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/AgUAmSNjMl— Indian Police Foundation (@IPF_ORG) December 13, 2021
Remembering the martyrs of 2001 Indian Parliament attack in New Delhi on 13th December 2001. The attack led to the deaths of six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel and a gardener.#parliamentattack #parliamentattack2001 pic.twitter.com/5u0SoKs3ZN— Sudip Kumar Maity (@sudipkmaity) December 12, 2021
Remembering all those security personnels who lost their lives in the line of duty during the Parliament Attack in 2001.— SHIVAM PANDEY INDIAN 🇮🇳 (@IShivamP2) December 13, 2021
India is always greatful towards it's armed forces and police personnels. They are always ready to serve their nation with spunk. #ParliamentAttack2001 .
#JustAsking— RomeshNadir🇮🇳 (@RomeshNadir) December 13, 2021
How can we forget the #ParliamentAttack on 13th Dec 2001, which saw our nine Bravehearts laying down their lives defending the Temple Of Democracy. On this day we pay our homage to these Bravehearts for standing against the attack on the sovereignty of India. pic.twitter.com/Jh1UMYtT2b