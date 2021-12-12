https://sputniknews.com/20211212/over-200000-people-left-without-electricity-in-ontario-due-to-strong-wind-1091454916.html

Over 200,000 People Left Without Electricity in Ontario Due to Strong Wind

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 200,000 people have been left without electricity in the Canadian province of Ontario due to strong wind, power company Hydro One...

The Canadian government has issued weather warnings for the province's southern areas over strong winds gusting up to 90 or 100 kilometres per hour (55 to 62 miles per hour).

