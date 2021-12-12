Registration was successful!
LIVE: Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes in Kentucky, US
Lithuania Welcomes Second Tanker Carrying Liquefied Natural Gas From Russia
A second tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Russia has arrived to Lithuania on Sunday, the Marinetraffic.com portal showed.
The gas carrier Coral Fungia left the Russian port in the town of Vysotsk on Saturday and arrived at the Klaipeda port in Lithuania on Sunday."The vessel is currently at port KLAIPEDA, LT after a voyage of 1 day, 9 hours originating from port VYSOTSK, RU," Marinetraffic.com said.According to the schedule published by the company operating oil and liquefied natural gas in Lithuania, Klaipedos nafta, the ship was expected to deliver 9,500 cubic meters (335,489 cubic feet) of fuel.The first delivery of natural liquefied gas from Russia was completed last week.Lithuania regularly receives liquefied natural gas from Norway and Russia.
russia, lithuania, lng

16:05 GMT 12.12.2021 (Updated: 16:10 GMT 12.12.2021)
VILNIUS (Sputnik) - A second tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Russia has arrived to Lithuania on Sunday, the Marinetraffic.com portal showed.
The gas carrier Coral Fungia left the Russian port in the town of Vysotsk on Saturday and arrived at the Klaipeda port in Lithuania on Sunday.
"The vessel is currently at port KLAIPEDA, LT after a voyage of 1 day, 9 hours originating from port VYSOTSK, RU," Marinetraffic.com said.
According to the schedule published by the company operating oil and liquefied natural gas in Lithuania, Klaipedos nafta, the ship was expected to deliver 9,500 cubic meters (335,489 cubic feet) of fuel.
The first delivery of natural liquefied gas from Russia was completed last week.
Lithuania regularly receives liquefied natural gas from Norway and Russia.
