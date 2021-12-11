https://sputniknews.com/20211211/netanyahu-touts-vital-israel-us-alliance-after-expletive-laden-trump-savaging-over-biden-call-1091437935.html

Netanyahu Touts 'Vital' Israel-US Alliance After Expletive-Laden Trump Savaging Over Biden Call

Benjamin Netanyahu cited the importance of the Israel-US alliance on Friday as he defended congratulating Joe Biden on his victory in the 2020 presidential election, according to a statement from Netanyahu’s office.

Benjamin Netanyahu cited the importance of the Israel-US alliance on Friday as he defended congratulating Joe Biden on his victory in the 2020 presidential election, according to a statement from Netanyahu's office, cited by The Times of Israel.The response from the leader of the opposition and chairman of the Likud – National Liberal Movement come after Axios reported that Trump had savaged Netanyahu during a 90-minute interview for journalist Barak Ravid in April at Mar-a-Lago.Donald Trump expressed profound bitterness with one of his closest foreign allies during his four years in office over the former Israeli prime minister's decision to congratulate Biden too quickly on his victory in November 2020, and after his inauguration in January 2021. Trump railed against the presidential election that pitted him against Democrat Biden as mired in inconsistencies and "rigged" to favour his opponent.Insisting that he "liked Bibi" and still does, Trump emphasised how much he valued loyalty, continuing:The former president also stressed that his decision to unilaterally scrap the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, was "because of my relations with Israel", and insisted that if he had not done so, "Israel would have been destroyed maybe by now".Speaking of the current Vienna talks aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal with, he said: "…Guess what, now they're going to do it again".Trump deplored the move as a "terrible mistake".The 45th president of the United States spoke to Ravid in April and July for the Israeli reporter's new Hebrew-language book, "Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East". Excerpts from the interview were released Friday by the daily Yedioth Ahronoth ahead of the book's release on Sunday.

