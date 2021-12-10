Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/rec-to-promote-plant-based-products-to-foreign-markets-1091421461.html
REC to Promote Plant-Based Products to Foreign Markets
REC to Promote Plant-Based Products to Foreign Markets
The Russian Export Centre JSC and the Association of Alternative Food Products Producers will jointly develop exports of food products based on vegetable proteins.
REC to Promote Plant-Based Products to Foreign Markets

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group) and the Association of Alternative Food Products Producers (AAFPP) will jointly develop exports of food products based on vegetable proteins, as they have signed an agreement at the Made in Russia International Export Forum.
“The cooperation is aimed at developing and implementing joint initiatives to promote vegetable protein-based food exports, including using REC tools,” the centre said.
“The REC seeks mutually beneficial cooperation with forward-looking companies that set trends in the agribusiness sector. We see a significant export potential for alternative food products and are ready to further deepen our interaction with industry associations and producers of these products,” REC Senior Vice-President and CEO of the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR) Nikita Gusakov said.
“AAFPP’s main goal is to increase the market volume of alternative food products in Russia and create the most favourable conditions for Russian companies to enter foreign markets. We are on par with our foreign counterparts and can seriously compete with foreign producers both in the markets of developing countries and more prepared consumers in the EU and the US," Artem Ponomarev, CEO of Greenwise and head of the Association of Alternative Food Products Producers, said.
According to him, “this is why we appreciate the start of cooperation with the REC, which will undoubtedly enable AAFPP participants to implement their projects in foreign markets."
1102000
