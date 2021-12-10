https://sputniknews.com/20211210/farmer-in-indian-state-of-karnataka-files-police-complaint-against-four-cows-for-not-giving-milk-1091416465.html

Farmer in Indian State of Karnataka Files Police Complaint Against Four Cows for Not Giving Milk

Ever heard of a human filing a police complaint against an animal? This bizarre case received by Karnataka police is too funny to handle and has been cracking...

A farmer, Ramaiah, from Sidlipura village in India's Karnataka state, turned up at the police station with his four cows and a complaint against them for not giving milk despite him feeding the cattle twice a day.The cows were not just failing to provide milk, they were also kicking his wife when she tried to milk them.Ramaiah, in his police complaint filed on 1 December, said that he took his cows for grazing every day from 8 am to 11 am in the morning and 4 pm to 6 pm in the evening and they would still not give milk.Inspector Lakshmipathi Ramachandrappa Lambani, the station’s police chief, tried to convince Ramaiah that such a complaint could not be registered, but he didn’t stop.“The cows’ milk is very dear to me and my wife…It would be the right thing for me to collect the milk. Give me justice,” Ramaiah shared.Amused by Ramaiah’s complaint, Lambani then directed him to a nearby veterinary hospital to seek help.“My staff found the whole incident quite funny,” Lambani said, adding that staff had told him that they thought the farmer may have been under the influence of alcohol because of his behaviour and conduct.Netizens were quick to milk the incident for its humour value; they have taken to social media sharing hilarious reactions and memes.

