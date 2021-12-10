Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/farmer-in-indian-state-of-karnataka-files-police-complaint-against-four-cows-for-not-giving-milk-1091416465.html
Farmer in Indian State of Karnataka Files Police Complaint Against Four Cows for Not Giving Milk
Farmer in Indian State of Karnataka Files Police Complaint Against Four Cows for Not Giving Milk
Ever heard of a human filing a police complaint against an animal? This bizarre case received by Karnataka police is too funny to handle and has been cracking... 10.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-10T13:28+0000
2021-12-10T13:28+0000
cow
cow
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091418456_0:258:3078:1989_1920x0_80_0_0_14d4ae3bf9153456ffed0213598e292b.jpg
A farmer, Ramaiah, from Sidlipura village in India's Karnataka state, turned up at the police station with his four cows and a complaint against them for not giving milk despite him feeding the cattle twice a day.The cows were not just failing to provide milk, they were also kicking his wife when she tried to milk them.Ramaiah, in his police complaint filed on 1 December, said that he took his cows for grazing every day from 8 am to 11 am in the morning and 4 pm to 6 pm in the evening and they would still not give milk.Inspector Lakshmipathi Ramachandrappa Lambani, the station’s police chief, tried to convince Ramaiah that such a complaint could not be registered, but he didn’t stop.“The cows’ milk is very dear to me and my wife…It would be the right thing for me to collect the milk. Give me justice,” Ramaiah shared.Amused by Ramaiah’s complaint, Lambani then directed him to a nearby veterinary hospital to seek help.“My staff found the whole incident quite funny,” Lambani said, adding that staff had told him that they thought the farmer may have been under the influence of alcohol because of his behaviour and conduct.Netizens were quick to milk the incident for its humour value; they have taken to social media sharing hilarious reactions and memes.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091418456_88:0:2819:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1eba5243e409061c1b9ceec7f2780640.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cow, cow, india

Farmer in Indian State of Karnataka Files Police Complaint Against Four Cows for Not Giving Milk

13:28 GMT 10.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / CHARLY TRIBALLEAUCows
Cows - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Ever heard of a human filing a police complaint against an animal? This bizarre case received by Karnataka police is too funny to handle and has been cracking up netizens.
A farmer, Ramaiah, from Sidlipura village in India's Karnataka state, turned up at the police station with his four cows and a complaint against them for not giving milk despite him feeding the cattle twice a day.
The cows were not just failing to provide milk, they were also kicking his wife when she tried to milk them.
Ramaiah, in his police complaint filed on 1 December, said that he took his cows for grazing every day from 8 am to 11 am in the morning and 4 pm to 6 pm in the evening and they would still not give milk.
"But they haven't been giving milk for the last four days. So, police must convince them to give milk," an upset Ramaiah told Indian News daily The Deccan Herald.
Inspector Lakshmipathi Ramachandrappa Lambani, the station’s police chief, tried to convince Ramaiah that such a complaint could not be registered, but he didn’t stop.
“The cows’ milk is very dear to me and my wife…It would be the right thing for me to collect the milk. Give me justice,” Ramaiah shared.
Amused by Ramaiah’s complaint, Lambani then directed him to a nearby veterinary hospital to seek help.
“My staff found the whole incident quite funny,” Lambani said, adding that staff had told him that they thought the farmer may have been under the influence of alcohol because of his behaviour and conduct.
Netizens were quick to milk the incident for its humour value; they have taken to social media sharing hilarious reactions and memes.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:41 GMT'Fire and Fusion' Photo of Sun Taken From Backyard 'Better Than NASA's'
13:36 GMTUK Police Investigate 'Unexplained' Death of Submarine Worker at Faslane Naval Base
13:33 GMTLockheed Martin Signs Contract for 64 F-35 Fighters With Finland
13:28 GMTFarmer in Indian State of Karnataka Files Police Complaint Against Four Cows for Not Giving Milk
13:23 GMTIndia: BJP Ally Condemns Home Minister's Statement on Nagaland Violence
13:15 GMTPentagon Orders Thinktank Study to ‘Identify Critical Questions’ on Future of US Nuclear Programme
13:10 GMTMoscow Says It's Offering US, NATO Alternative to New Cuban Missile Crisis-Style Scenario
12:22 GMTSputnik, RT Chief Simonyan Slams UK Court’s Assange Extradition Ruling, Calls Him Modern-Day Galileo
12:13 GMTTweeps Decry 'Elder Abuse' as First Lady Dismisses 'Ridiculous' Worries About Biden’s Mental Fitness
12:07 GMTArmenian Defence Ministry Says Repelled Azerbaijan's Attack at Border
12:00 GMTLive Updates: Amnesty International Calls Assange's Extradition Ruling 'Travesty of Justice'
11:58 GMTSecret Service Agent in Charge of Biden's Security Detail Quits, Departs for Hedge Fund Job - Report
11:49 GMTEU Envoy Sees Afghan Human Potential as Frozen Asset Taliban Can Unfreeze
11:45 GMTKremlin: Kerch Strait Incident Proves Potential Harm, Danger of Such Provocative Actions
11:37 GMT‘F*** Him’: Bitter Trump Bashes Netanyahu Over Bibi’s Efforts to Cozy Up to Biden
11:14 GMTMoscow: London Court's Verdict on Assange's Extradition 'Shameful'
11:08 GMTUS President Joe Biden Hosts Day Two of 'Democracy Summit'
11:05 GMTHow Objective Are Human Rights NGOs When it Comes to Israel?
10:36 GMTAustralia to Replace European Military Helicopters With US Black Hawks
10:35 GMTUK Gov’t Reportedly Drafting Post-Xmas ‘Plan C’ COVID Response to Tackle Spread of Omicron Variant