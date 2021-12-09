Man Died After 'Very Rare' Reaction to AstraZeneca COVID Jab, Inquest Told

A healthy man has died from a severe brain-bleed just less than two weeks after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Plymouth, an inquest has heard.Adam Bounds, 41, began complaining about feeling sick and cold after returning from a friend's barbecue. The next day, his condition continued to worsen. At some point, his father called for an ambulance. In hospital he was diagnosed with an acute right-frontal lobe haemorrhage which caused compression of the brain stem.According to Wayne Thomas, a consultant haematologist at Derriford Hospital, Bounds' diagnosis was "vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia" which was "very rare" with only 260 cases in the UK.He died after an operation on 31 May at Derriford Hospital.Recently, the Croatian drug regulator Halmed confirmed the country's first death related to vaccination with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot. A 33-year-old man died 12 days after receiving the first dose of AstraZeneca.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has previously confirmed that the AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus has been associated with a very rare and dangerous blood-clotting syndrome.
"We know from studies that this is very rare - there has only been about 260 cases described in the UK and we know that in the situation of patients who present with bleeding at the time of presentation that the mortality is around 70 to 75 percent," Wayne Thomas told the Plymouth coroner.
