https://sputniknews.com/20211209/at-least-49-migrants-reportedly-dead-in-trailer-accident-in-mexicos-chiapas-1091401390.html

Video: At Least 49 Migrants Reportedly Dead in Trailer Accident in Mexico's Chiapas

Video: At Least 49 Migrants Reportedly Dead in Trailer Accident in Mexico's Chiapas

At least 49 people died and and 45 were injured in a road accident in Chiapas, southeastern state in Mexico, on Thursday, Milenio reported citing local... 09.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-09T23:26+0000

2021-12-09T23:26+0000

2021-12-09T23:58+0000

mexico

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091402109_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_aac9de82dfcf808a740bd1d369e36093.jpg

At least 49 people died and and 45 were injured in a road accident in Chiapas, southeastern state in Mexico, on Thursday, Milenio reported citing local authorities.Most of them were said to be illegal immigrants from Guatemala. Between 150 and 200 migrants reportedly traveled in the trailer.The trailer, reportedly heading from the city of Tuxtla Gutiérrez to Chiapa de Corzo, crashed with a truck and overturned on the road. The vehicle, according to reports, hit a retaining wall as it came out of a curve and its container detached and spun on the asphalt.The governor of the state expressed condolences to the families of the victims on his Twitter account.Warning: the following footage is disturbing and may offend sensibilities

vot tak The israeloamerican assets run their organized crime that kills millions in their colonies. 0

1

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

mexico