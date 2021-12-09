Video: At Least 49 Migrants Reportedly Dead in Trailer Accident in Mexico's Chiapas
23:26 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 23:58 GMT 09.12.2021)
© REUTERS / JACOB GARCIABodies covered in white sheets are line-up at the site of a trailer accident that left at least 49 people dead, most of them migrants from Central America, in Tuxtla Gutierrez, in Chiapas state, Mexico December 9, 2021
Being updated
At least 49 people died and and 45 were injured in a road accident in Chiapas, southeastern state in Mexico, on Thursday, Milenio reported citing local authorities.
Most of them were said to be illegal immigrants from Guatemala. Between 150 and 200 migrants reportedly traveled in the trailer.
The trailer, reportedly heading from the city of Tuxtla Gutiérrez to Chiapa de Corzo, crashed with a truck and overturned on the road. The vehicle, according to reports, hit a retaining wall as it came out of a curve and its container detached and spun on the asphalt.
The governor of the state expressed condolences to the families of the victims on his Twitter account.
Warning: the following footage is disturbing and may offend sensibilities
#AlMomento se registra la volcadura de un tráiler, en Chiapas. Extraoficialmente se habla de personas fallecidas y varios heridos de gravedad. En el tráiler viajaban entre 150 y 200 migrantes— Cta. de Extrabajadores de Monitor (@ExMonitores) December 9, 2021
centroamericanos.
*Imágenes sensibles* pic.twitter.com/KNSXQtP9Kp
#Chiapas #Accidentepic.twitter.com/Wn5lLDPSmm— Nacho Lozano (@nacholozano) December 9, 2021
Hasta el momento se habla de más de 40 migrantes muertos en el accidente sobre la carretera #TuxtlaGutiérrez-#ChiapadeCorzo, y decenas de heridos. El tráiler donde viajaban se habría quedado sin frenos. #Chiapas pic.twitter.com/rSVZzKViAy— Irma del Rocío Lara (@Rocio_Lara89) December 9, 2021
#ÚltimoMinuto Vuelca tráiler con migrantes en Chiapas; al menos 43 muertos. pic.twitter.com/L0xZZvbtaP— La Jornada (@lajornadaonline) December 9, 2021