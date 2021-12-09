Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/at-least-49-migrants-reportedly-dead-in-trailer-accident-in-mexicos-chiapas-1091401390.html
Video: At Least 49 Migrants Reportedly Dead in Trailer Accident in Mexico's Chiapas
Video: At Least 49 Migrants Reportedly Dead in Trailer Accident in Mexico's Chiapas
At least 49 people died and and 45 were injured in a road accident in Chiapas, southeastern state in Mexico, on Thursday, Milenio reported citing local... 09.12.2021
At least 49 people died and and 45 were injured in a road accident in Chiapas, southeastern state in Mexico, on Thursday, Milenio reported citing local authorities.Most of them were said to be illegal immigrants from Guatemala. Between 150 and 200 migrants reportedly traveled in the trailer.The trailer, reportedly heading from the city of Tuxtla Gutiérrez to Chiapa de Corzo, crashed with a truck and overturned on the road. The vehicle, according to reports, hit a retaining wall as it came out of a curve and its container detached and spun on the asphalt.The governor of the state expressed condolences to the families of the victims on his Twitter account.Warning: the following footage is disturbing and may offend sensibilities
The israeloamerican assets run their organized crime that kills millions in their colonies.
Video: At Least 49 Migrants Reportedly Dead in Trailer Accident in Mexico's Chiapas

23:26 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 23:58 GMT 09.12.2021)
Bodies covered in white sheets are line-up at the site of a trailer accident that left at least 49 people dead, most of them migrants from Central America, in Tuxtla Gutierrez, in Chiapas state, Mexico December 9, 2021
Bodies covered in white sheets are line-up at the site of a trailer accident that left at least 49 people dead, most of them migrants from Central America, in Tuxtla Gutierrez, in Chiapas state, Mexico December 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / JACOB GARCIA
Being updated
At least 49 people died and and 45 were injured in a road accident in Chiapas, southeastern state in Mexico, on Thursday, Milenio reported citing local authorities.
Most of them were said to be illegal immigrants from Guatemala. Between 150 and 200 migrants reportedly traveled in the trailer.
The trailer, reportedly heading from the city of Tuxtla Gutiérrez to Chiapa de Corzo, crashed with a truck and overturned on the road. The vehicle, according to reports, hit a retaining wall as it came out of a curve and its container detached and spun on the asphalt.
The governor of the state expressed condolences to the families of the victims on his Twitter account.
Warning: the following footage is disturbing and may offend sensibilities
The israeloamerican assets run their organized crime that kills millions in their colonies.
vtvot tak
10 December, 02:56 GMT
