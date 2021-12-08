https://sputniknews.com/20211208/soyuz-ms-20-launches-with-two-japanese-tourists-to-iss-from-baikonur-1091340720.html

Soyuz MS-20 Launches With Two Japanese Tourists to ISS From Baikonur

Soyuz MS-20 Launches With Two Japanese Tourists to ISS From Baikonur

Live from Baikonur Cosmodrome as NASA launches a veteran Russian cosmonaut and two Japanese private citizens to the International Space Station.

2021-12-08T07:07+0000

2021-12-08T07:07+0000

2021-12-08T07:07+0000

nasa

baikonur cosmodrome

iss

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1d/1080612108_0:152:1920:1232_1920x0_80_0_0_d6fafab116e046feb558e29359ce9b03.jpg

Live from Baikonur Cosmodrome as NASA launches a veteran Russian cosmonaut and two Japanese private citizens to the International Space Station.Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin will join spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano on the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft.Docking with the International Space Station will take place at 13:41 GTM. The crew is expected to return to Earth on 20 December.The tourists will participate in the scientific program on the station, as well as carry out assignments from the list of "100 Things You Want MZ To Do In Space!" Merzawa and Hiran will film everything they do and upload it to YouTube.The crew will also bring New Year's gifts to the station for the Russian crew members, equipment for their missions, as well as Japanese food, adapted for consumption in space.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Soyuz MS-20 Launches With Two Japanese Tourists to ISS From Baikonur Soyuz MS-20 Launches With Two Japanese Tourists to ISS From Baikonur 2021-12-08T07:07+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nasa, baikonur cosmodrome, iss, видео