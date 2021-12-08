Live from Baikonur Cosmodrome as NASA launches a veteran Russian cosmonaut and two Japanese private citizens to the International Space Station.Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin will join spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano on the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft.Docking with the International Space Station will take place at 13:41 GTM. The crew is expected to return to Earth on 20 December.The tourists will participate in the scientific program on the station, as well as carry out assignments from the list of "100 Things You Want MZ To Do In Space!" Merzawa and Hiran will film everything they do and upload it to YouTube.The crew will also bring New Year's gifts to the station for the Russian crew members, equipment for their missions, as well as Japanese food, adapted for consumption in space.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Soyuz MS-20 Launches With Two Japanese Tourists to ISS From Baikonur
Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano will become the first tourists in 12 years to fly to the ISS in a Soyuz spacecraft.
Live from Baikonur Cosmodrome as NASA launches a veteran Russian cosmonaut and two Japanese private citizens to the International Space Station.
Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin will join spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano on the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft.
Docking with the International Space Station will take place at 13:41 GTM. The crew is expected to return to Earth on 20 December.
The tourists will participate in the scientific program on the station, as well as carry out assignments from the list of "100 Things You Want MZ To Do In Space!" Merzawa and Hiran will film everything they do and upload it to YouTube.
The crew will also bring New Year's gifts to the station for the Russian crew members, equipment for their missions, as well as Japanese food, adapted for consumption in space.