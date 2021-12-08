Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
First Microscope Image of Omicron Variant Released
Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words "Omicron SARS-CoV-2" in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021.
Omicron was first detected on 24 November in southern Africa. Initial studies have shown it to be potentially more transmissible than other variants.
The University of Hong Kong on Wednesday released an image of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, obtained using an electron microscope.
Medical scientists, including pathologists and virologists, were able to take an electron micrograph of a monkey kidney cell (Vero E6) after it was infected with the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The university released the low and high magnification images.
Prof Malik Peiris from @HKU_SPH and Prof John Nicholls from the Department of Pathology have released an electron microscope image of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant.#COVID19 #OmicronVariant— HKU Medicine (@hkumed) December 8, 2021
At low magnification, the image shows damage to cells with swollen vesicles containing small black viral particles, the researchers explained. High magnification shows aggregates of viral particles with corona shaped spikes on their surface.
According to reports, researchers from the Department of Microbiology at the University of Hong Kong managed to isolate "omicron" from clinical samples, which will allow the development and production of vaccines against the new strain.
The Omicron strain was first detected in South Africa in late November. The strain contains more mutations of the spike protein — 32 — than all previous variants, meaning that it could hamper the body's immune response and spread more easily.