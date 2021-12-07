Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/school-principal-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-accused-of-molesting-17-girls-1091321716.html
School Principal in India's Uttar Pradesh Accused of Molesting 17 Girls
School Principal in India's Uttar Pradesh Accused of Molesting 17 Girls
17 girls were dragged and molested in the state of Uttar Pradesh
2021-12-07T15:06+0000
2021-12-07T15:06+0000
2021-12-07T15:07+0000
examination
uttar pradesh
girls
molestation
teachers
exam
sedative
teenage girls
principal
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091323343_0:81:960:621_1920x0_80_0_0_25e4e36b5af77217f1c16b2b95a1b655.jpg
Some 17 school girls were drugged and molested at a school in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh state, according to local media reports on Tuesday.The girls' parents filed a police complaint demanding strict action be taken against the principal, school owners, and other accused.According to the reports, the girls were called to the school on 18 November and were asked to stay overnight by the principal, Yogesh Chauhan, so that they might prepare for a practical exam.In the evening, the principal cooked khichdi - a rice dish - and fed it to the girls who afterwards lost consciousness.They were then molested by the principal and other members of the school staff, according to the complainants.Parents have also alleged that the local police refused to acknowledge their complaints until local politician Pramod Utwal intervened.An investigation has been opened and the Station House Officers of the area have been suspended for negligence while on duty.
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091323343_54:0:907:640_1920x0_80_0_0_2ea9d5b0cb1e90dab51f2968b619d4f4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
examination, uttar pradesh, girls, molestation, teachers, exam, sedative, teenage girls, principal, india
School Principal in India's Uttar Pradesh Accused of Molesting 17 Girls 15:06 GMT 07.12.2021 (Updated: 15:07 GMT 07.12.2021)
The girls have reported that they were allegedly pressured by the principal, the proprietor of the school and others to keep silent about the incident which took place on 18 November.
Some 17 school girls were drugged and molested at a school in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh state, according to local media reports on Tuesday.
The girls' parents filed a police complaint demanding strict action be taken against the principal, school owners, and other accused.
According to the reports, the girls were called to the school on 18 November and were asked to stay overnight by the principal, Yogesh Chauhan, so that they might prepare for a practical exam.
In the evening, the principal cooked khichdi - a rice dish - and fed it to the girls who afterwards lost consciousness.
They were then molested by the principal and other members of the school staff, according to the complainants.
Parents have also alleged that the local police refused to acknowledge their complaints until local politician Pramod Utwal intervened.
An investigation has been opened and the Station House Officers of the area have been suspended for negligence while on duty.