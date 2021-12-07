https://sputniknews.com/20211207/school-principal-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-accused-of-molesting-17-girls-1091321716.html

School Principal in India's Uttar Pradesh Accused of Molesting 17 Girls

17 girls were dragged and molested in the state of Uttar Pradesh

Some 17 school girls were drugged and molested at a school in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh state, according to local media reports on Tuesday.The girls' parents filed a police complaint demanding strict action be taken against the principal, school owners, and other accused.According to the reports, the girls were called to the school on 18 November and were asked to stay overnight by the principal, Yogesh Chauhan, so that they might prepare for a practical exam.In the evening, the principal cooked khichdi - a rice dish - and fed it to the girls who afterwards lost consciousness.They were then molested by the principal and other members of the school staff, according to the complainants.Parents have also alleged that the local police refused to acknowledge their complaints until local politician Pramod Utwal intervened.An investigation has been opened and the Station House Officers of the area have been suspended for negligence while on duty.

