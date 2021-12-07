Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/protesters-demand-repeal-of-armed-forces-act-in-indias-nagaland-state-1091306845.html
Protesters Demand Repeal of Armed Forces Act In India's Nagaland State
Protesters Demand Repeal of Armed Forces Act In India's Nagaland State
14 civilians were killed in a botched anti-insurgency operation and retaliatory violence over the weekend in the Indian state of Nagaland near the border with Myanmar.
2021-12-07T11:52+0000
2021-12-07T11:52+0000
india
indian army
nagaland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091318218_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_147151d25bf7601171ccaeb30654a0d8.jpg
Days after civilians perished during a bungled security operation in Nagaland, north-eastern state chiefs, activists, and opposition parties are protesting and seeking the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958 - a law granting impunity to security forces operating in the area - be repealed.India's north-eastern state of Nagaland has been declared a "disturbed area" by the federal Home Ministry under the AFSPA, which empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without prior notice. The AFSPA, passed in 1958, is in force in three north-eastern states - Nagaland and Assam and some parts of Manipur. It was repealed in the neighbouring state Meghalaya in April 2018. It is also in effect in Jammu and Kashmir on the other side of the country.Sputnik talked to the Nagaland Youth Congress vice-president about his concerns during a protests which took place in Nagaland's district Mon. "It's one of the most atrocious Acts which takes away individuals' freedom. This is not the first time the armed forces have killed individuals in the state - in the name of AFSPA, the death of many innocents went unreported", Sandemo Y Ngullie, vice-president of Nagaland youth Congress, said."We're holding a protest in the state urging the national ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to revoke the AFSPA. Our demand should not be seen as political. All student organisations, political parties, including BJP ally are demanding it," Ngullie added. The state of Nagaland has seen protests against the armed forces since Sunday, a day after six villagers were killed by security forces. Later, angry villagers attacked army camps which led to the death of seven more people - six civilians and one soldier - in the clashes. One more villager died during a violent confrontation between the two sides on Sunday.On Monday, Nagaland state chief Neiphiu Rio urged the federal government to lift the AFSPA from Nagaland.In a tweet, Meghalaya state chief Conrad Sangma demanded that the AFSPA be repealed.Both the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (to which Nagaland's chief Rio belongs) and the National People's Party of Meghalaya's state chief Sangma, are allies of the federally ruling BJP.On Monday, several Naga armed groups, civil society groups and politicians, including the BJP leader in Nagaland, condemned the killings and protested against the armed forces.
india
nagaland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091318218_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_418a1fe57781ad33d1000f14b2163864.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, indian army, nagaland

Protesters Demand Repeal of Armed Forces Act In India's Nagaland State

11:52 GMT 07.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / -Police guard an area after 14 civilians were killed by Indian security forces over the weekend in Mon district, Nagaland, on December 6, 2021.
Police guard an area after 14 civilians were killed by Indian security forces over the weekend in Mon district, Nagaland, on December 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / -
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
A botched anti-insurgency operation and retaliatory violence resulted in the death of 14 civilians over the weekend in the Indian state of Nagaland on the easternmost fringes of India near the border with Myanmar.
Days after civilians perished during a bungled security operation in Nagaland, north-eastern state chiefs, activists, and opposition parties are protesting and seeking the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958 - a law granting impunity to security forces operating in the area - be repealed.
India's north-eastern state of Nagaland has been declared a "disturbed area" by the federal Home Ministry under the AFSPA, which empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without prior notice.
The AFSPA, passed in 1958, is in force in three north-eastern states - Nagaland and Assam and some parts of Manipur. It was repealed in the neighbouring state Meghalaya in April 2018. It is also in effect in Jammu and Kashmir on the other side of the country.
Sputnik talked to the Nagaland Youth Congress vice-president about his concerns during a protests which took place in Nagaland's district Mon. "It's one of the most atrocious Acts which takes away individuals' freedom. This is not the first time the armed forces have killed individuals in the state - in the name of AFSPA, the death of many innocents went unreported", Sandemo Y Ngullie, vice-president of Nagaland youth Congress, said.
"We're holding a protest in the state urging the national ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to revoke the AFSPA. Our demand should not be seen as political. All student organisations, political parties, including BJP ally are demanding it," Ngullie added.
The state of Nagaland has seen protests against the armed forces since Sunday, a day after six villagers were killed by security forces.
Later, angry villagers attacked army camps which led to the death of seven more people - six civilians and one soldier - in the clashes.
One more villager died during a violent confrontation between the two sides on Sunday.
On Monday, Nagaland state chief Neiphiu Rio urged the federal government to lift the AFSPA from Nagaland.
In a tweet, Meghalaya state chief Conrad Sangma demanded that the AFSPA be repealed.
Both the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (to which Nagaland's chief Rio belongs) and the National People's Party of Meghalaya's state chief Sangma, are allies of the federally ruling BJP.
On Monday, several Naga armed groups, civil society groups and politicians, including the BJP leader in Nagaland, condemned the killings and protested against the armed forces.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:08 GMTModi Warns BJP Lawmakers Against Skipping Parliament Sessions Amid Tensions With Opposition
12:01 GMT'This Isn't a Harry Kane We've Grown to Love': Man U Great Rio Ferdinand Rips Into Spurs Talisman
11:59 GMTChris Cuomo Preparing to Sue CNN and Demand $18 Million Plus Damages, Media Says
11:57 GMTMunawar Faruqui Dropped From Comedy Festival After BJP Member's Complaint
11:54 GMTYemen's Houthi Rebels Announce Massive Attack on Saudi Military, Oil Facilities
11:52 GMTProtesters Demand Repeal of Armed Forces Act In India's Nagaland State
11:36 GMTNew Zealand Deploys Naval Ship as Malaita Province Leader Seeks Independence from Solomon Islands
11:36 GMTUK House of Commons Discusses the 'Nationality and Borders Bill'
11:32 GMTWSJ Report on China’s Military Base on Africa’s Atlantic Coast ‘Not True' - Chinese Military Expert
11:31 GMTMinneapolis Man Arrested After Trying to 'Intimidate' Judge in Kim Potter Trial
11:14 GMTTrump's Oxygen Levels Fell 'Dangerously Low' During His Bout With COVID-19, Meadows Claims in Book
11:13 GMTChina’s Type 055 Destroyer Holds Anti-Submarine Drills Amid US Threats
11:09 GMTSouth Korea Backs Beijing Winter Olympic Games Despite US Boycott
11:04 GMTTrump Berates 'Corrupt News' Over Allegations He Was COVID-Positive Ahead of 2020 Debate With Biden
10:55 GMTLive Updates: Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden Hold Talks Amid Growing Tensions
10:52 GMTKremlin: US Decision on Beijing Olympics Can Hardly Be Called Boycott
10:45 GMTScientists Apply 'Immortality Mushroom' to Synthesise Nanogold
10:14 GMT'Blink Twice': Kamala Harris Aide 'Absolutely Loves' His Job, But Netizens Don't Buy It
10:09 GMTNovak Djokovic Signs Up for ATP Cup Amid Row Over Tennis Star's Vaccination Status
10:00 GMT'I Would Like Messi to Be Sincere': Robert Lewandowski Blasts PSG Star's Ballon d'Or Remarks