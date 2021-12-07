https://sputniknews.com/20211207/minsk-introduces-embargo-on-some-goods-in-response-to-western-sanctions-1091328629.html

Minsk Introduces Embargo on Some Goods in Response to Western Sanctions

MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarus is introducing embargo on a wide range of goods from countries applying sanctions against official Minsk from January 1, 2022, the... 07.12.2021, Sputnik International

It noted that in just 10 months of this year, Belarus imported food and food products from such countries worth more than $530 million.The resolution "contains a number of exemptions, and, in particular, will not affect goods imported by Belarusians for personal consumption, as well as, for example, intended for baby food and a number of other items of critical imports."According to the decree, the embargo targets goods coming from the European Union, the United States, Norway, Iceland, Albania, Norway, the United Kingdom, Northern Macedonia, Montenegro, Switzerland. The ban will be effective for six months after entering into force, the document added.Live pigs, pork, beef, sausages, offal, salt, confectionery, milk, nuts, fruits and some other products have been included in the list of banned imports to Belarus.

