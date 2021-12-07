Registration was successful!
LIVE: Jen Psaki Holds Press Briefing After Putin-Biden Call
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/jen-psaki-holds-press-briefing-after-putin-biden-call-1091327715.html
Jen Psaki Holds Press Briefing After Putin-Biden Call
Jen Psaki Holds Press Briefing After Putin-Biden Call
The presser is being held after talks between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, in which the two presidents discussed the state of US-Russia relations, the... 07.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-07T20:06+0000
2021-12-07T20:06+0000
joe biden
jen psaki
vladimir putin
On Tuesday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki is briefing the press after a call between the US and Russian presidents.During a videoconference, Putin and Biden were set to discuss the state of Russia-US relations, as well tensions over Ukraine, and other topics, such as the Afghanistan crisis, the Libya settlement, and Iran.
The presser is being held after talks between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, in which the two presidents discussed the state of US-Russia relations, the eastward expansion of NATO, as well as the Ukraine crisis.
On Tuesday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki is briefing the press after a call between the US and Russian presidents.
During a videoconference, Putin and Biden were set to discuss the state of Russia-US relations, as well tensions over Ukraine, and other topics, such as the Afghanistan crisis, the Libya settlement, and Iran.
