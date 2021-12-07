On Tuesday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki is briefing the press after a call between the US and Russian presidents.During a videoconference, Putin and Biden were set to discuss the state of Russia-US relations, as well tensions over Ukraine, and other topics, such as the Afghanistan crisis, the Libya settlement, and Iran.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Jen Psaki Holds Press Briefing After Putin-Biden Call
Jen Psaki Holds Press Briefing After Putin-Biden Call
The presser is being held after talks between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, in which the two presidents discussed the state of US-Russia relations, the eastward expansion of NATO, as well as the Ukraine crisis.
On Tuesday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki is briefing the press after a call between the US and Russian presidents.
During a videoconference, Putin and Biden were set to discuss the state of Russia-US relations, as well tensions over Ukraine, and other topics, such as the Afghanistan crisis, the Libya settlement, and Iran.