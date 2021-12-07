https://sputniknews.com/20211207/indian-farmer-turns-into-millionaire-overnight-after-digging-up-13-carat-diamond--1091305011.html

Indian Farmer Turns Into Millionaire Overnight After Digging Up 13-Carat Diamond

A farmer in India has become a millionaire after discovering a 13-carat diamond.

Farmer Mulayam Singh from the Panna district in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh couldn't believe his luck when he unearthed a 13-carat diamond, valued at over INR 5 million ($66,375) while excavating a field on Monday. Six other small raw diamonds were also dug out by Singh's partners who have deposited the precious stones in a government-run diamond mining department.The state government will sell the diamonds at an auction and after deducting the royalty and taxes, the money will be distributed to the farmers.Diamond Inspector Anupam Singh from the Panna district's Diamond Mining Department told India Today that the market price of the raw diamonds is estimated to be around INR 5 million ($66,375), but the actual price will be fixed at the auction as per government guidelines. Thrilled and overjoyed by his sudden fortune, Singh is planning to spend the money on the education of his children.

