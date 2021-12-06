Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/westminster-preparing-10-year-war-on-drugs-in-attempt-to-defeat-county-line-gangs-1091289803.html
Westminster Preparing 10-Year War on Drugs in Attempt to Defeat County Line Gangs
Westminster Preparing 10-Year War on Drugs in Attempt to Defeat County Line Gangs
For years, the UK has been tackling the increasing levels of violence stemming from the so-called County Line networks, where illegal drugs are transported... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-06T15:55+0000
2021-12-06T15:55+0000
drug use
drugs
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091073084_63:398:2996:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4603ab99553572e5caad7ca7b6afe011.jpg
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now pulled attention back to the damage done by the County Line gangs, saying that Westminster plans to come down hard on them, ramping up the campaign against criminals who “prey” on drug users.On a visit to Merseyside Police headquarters on Monday, Johnson has said that the government also aims to manage rehabilitation of hundreds of thousands of drug users.Although crime has fallen in the past couple of years, according to Johnson, there are still hundreds of thousands of drug users in the UK doing all sorts of damage8888888.The PM had previously told the Sun on Sunday that the government won’t turn a blind eye to the “lifestyle class-A drug users”.Westminster is considering taking measures such as confiscating users’ passports and driving licences – “things that will actually interfere with their life".Johnson’s comments come as the Government is preparing to launch a 10-year plan to combat drug-related crime, including include tougher prison sentences for dealers, night-time curfews and football-style travel bans.The Tory plans have been criticised by Labour MPs, who condemned threats to take the Brits’ passports.Leader of the opposition, Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer, has argued that Britain’s drug problem has “got a lot worse in the past 10 years”.In 2020, the UK saw a 3.8 percent increase in the number of deaths related to drug poisoning, compared with the previous year. Rates of drug-misuse death continue to be elevated among those born in the 1970s, with the highest rate among those aged 45 to 49 years, according to the Office of National Statistics. Westminster is expected to make a number of crime announcements in the coming weeks.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091073084_95:0:2826:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_10ec55293f33bb22f069e274a2e3cb11.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
drug use, drugs, uk

Westminster Preparing 10-Year War on Drugs in Attempt to Defeat County Line Gangs

15:55 GMT 06.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOLBritain's PM Johnson holds press conference on new coronavirus variant, in London
Britain's PM Johnson holds press conference on new coronavirus variant, in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
For years, the UK has been tackling the increasing levels of violence stemming from the so-called County Line networks, where illegal drugs are transported from one area to another, usually by children or vulnerable people who are coerced into it by gangs.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now pulled attention back to the damage done by the County Line gangs, saying that Westminster plans to come down hard on them, ramping up the campaign against criminals who “prey” on drug users.
On a visit to Merseyside Police headquarters on Monday, Johnson has said that the government also aims to manage rehabilitation of hundreds of thousands of drug users.
Although crime has fallen in the past couple of years, according to Johnson, there are still hundreds of thousands of drug users in the UK doing all sorts of damage8888888.
“You’ve got to invest in rehabilitation. Everybody who knows about drugs crime will tell you that the lives of the 300,000 people are chaotic. They need to be taken off drugs and put into rehab,” Johnson said.
The PM had previously told the Sun on Sunday that the government won’t turn a blind eye to the “lifestyle class-A drug users”.
“I don’t want to stereotype them but I’m talking about lifestyle drugs. These people think it’s a victimless crime. It isn’t. The country is ­littered with victims of what’s happened. We are going to look at new ways of penalising them,” he said.
Westminster is considering taking measures such as confiscating users’ passports and driving licences – “things that will actually interfere with their life".
Johnson’s comments come as the Government is preparing to launch a 10-year plan to combat drug-related crime, including include tougher prison sentences for dealers, night-time curfews and football-style travel bans.
The Tory plans have been criticised by Labour MPs, who condemned threats to take the Brits’ passports.

“Drug strategy which invests in treatment, harm reduction and prevention is welcome. But a 'war on drugs', or threatening to take people's passports/driving licences for recreational use will increase harm. We need clear harm reduction not criminalisation,” Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle, said.

Leader of the opposition, Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer, has argued that Britain’s drug problem has “got a lot worse in the past 10 years”.

“The question for the government is not just over the plans today but the money that they have taken out of the system. Millions and millions of pounds have been taken out of the system over the years and that has caused a lot of the problems. So I want to see the plans, I want to see the strategy, I want the Prime Minister to take responsibility for the money that’s been taken out of criminal justice in the past 10 years that’s caused many of these problems,” Starmer said in an interview.

In 2020, the UK saw a 3.8 percent increase in the number of deaths related to drug poisoning, compared with the previous year. Rates of drug-misuse death continue to be elevated among those born in the 1970s, with the highest rate among those aged 45 to 49 years, according to the Office of National Statistics.
Westminster is expected to make a number of crime announcements in the coming weeks.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:56 GMTBoost for Britain! Is the UK’s COVID-19 Third Jab Campaign Saving Lives?
15:55 GMTWestminster Preparing 10-Year War on Drugs in Attempt to Defeat County Line Gangs
15:44 GMTIsrael Will Reportedly Push US to Strike Iranian Facility Amid Lack of Progress in Vienna Talks
15:41 GMTAmerica Unveils First-Ever Strategy to Battle Corruption at Home and Abroad
15:30 GMTChina May Build Military Base in Equatorial Guinea Amid Beijing’s Tensions With Washington
15:15 GMTKremlin: Putin Will Listen to Biden's Proposals on Ukraine 'With Great Interest'
15:15 GMTNYC to Use 'Preemptive Strike' Against Omicron With Vaccine Mandate for all Businesses, Mayor Says
15:08 GMT3,000 Security Officers Guard India's Mathura as Hindu Group Threatens to Install Idol in Mosque
14:59 GMTAmid Rumours of US Boycott of Beijing Olympics, How Could the Move Affect the Games?
14:52 GMTUK Policing Minister Not Surprised Over Reports of Drug Use in Parliament Building
14:45 GMTLabour Unions Protest in Brussels Against Low Wages, Expensive Electricity - Photos
14:26 GMTSpanish Court Rules Employee Can be Fired for Job Abandonment During Pandemic - Reports
14:18 GMTAnger and Shock After Intruders Vomit and Urinate at Site of Manchester Arena Bombing Memorial
14:15 GMTUS, UK, Canada Concerned by Tigrayans Arrested Without Charge in Ethiopia
14:07 GMTLionel Messi, Neymar or Himself: Kylian Mbappe Reveals Who's 'Boss' at Paris Saint-Germain
13:58 GMTFormer Indian Shia Leader Embraces Hinduism After 'Death Threats From Muslim Groups'
13:48 GMTMarine Le Pen Accuses EU of 'Playing Role of Firefighter-Pyromaniac' in Ukraine-Russia Tensions
13:47 GMT'Happy a Team Like Barcelona is Interested in Me', Says Salah Amid Liverpool Contract Impasse
13:30 GMTEarth is Getting Its Own Black Box That Will Tell What Caused Humanity's Demise
12:58 GMTChina Says Plots to Thwart Ties With Solomon Islands 'Doomed' as PM Survives No-Confidence Vote