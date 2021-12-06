https://sputniknews.com/20211206/westminster-preparing-10-year-war-on-drugs-in-attempt-to-defeat-county-line-gangs-1091289803.html

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now pulled attention back to the damage done by the County Line gangs, saying that Westminster plans to come down hard on them, ramping up the campaign against criminals who “prey” on drug users.On a visit to Merseyside Police headquarters on Monday, Johnson has said that the government also aims to manage rehabilitation of hundreds of thousands of drug users.Although crime has fallen in the past couple of years, according to Johnson, there are still hundreds of thousands of drug users in the UK doing all sorts of damage8888888.The PM had previously told the Sun on Sunday that the government won’t turn a blind eye to the “lifestyle class-A drug users”.Westminster is considering taking measures such as confiscating users’ passports and driving licences – “things that will actually interfere with their life".Johnson’s comments come as the Government is preparing to launch a 10-year plan to combat drug-related crime, including include tougher prison sentences for dealers, night-time curfews and football-style travel bans.The Tory plans have been criticised by Labour MPs, who condemned threats to take the Brits’ passports.Leader of the opposition, Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer, has argued that Britain’s drug problem has “got a lot worse in the past 10 years”.In 2020, the UK saw a 3.8 percent increase in the number of deaths related to drug poisoning, compared with the previous year. Rates of drug-misuse death continue to be elevated among those born in the 1970s, with the highest rate among those aged 45 to 49 years, according to the Office of National Statistics. Westminster is expected to make a number of crime announcements in the coming weeks.

