Thirteen Pilgrims Injured in Drunk Driving Accident in Mexico City
Thirteen Pilgrims Injured in Drunk Driving Accident in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Thirteen people have been hospitalised with injuries in Mexico City after a drunk driver ran over a group of runners and cyclists who... 06.12.2021
mexico
car accident
pilgrims
The incident reportedly happened on Sunday morning.One eyewitness told FOROtv that the group of pilgrims included about 20 runners and four cyclists. According to the source, the police blocked the car that had hit the victims, so that the driver could not flee from the scene.The driver and a passenger in the car have both been arrested, the channel reported.According to the media, the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City has launched an investigation into the accident.
mexico, car accident, pilgrims

Thirteen Pilgrims Injured in Drunk Driving Accident in Mexico City

09:33 GMT 06.12.2021 (Updated: 09:36 GMT 06.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Fernando LlanoA police officer marks a security perimeter around the house where bones were found under the floor in the Atizapan municipality of the State of Mexico, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Police have turned up bones and other evidence under the floor of the house where a man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death and hacking up her body.
A police officer marks a security perimeter around the house where bones were found under the floor in the Atizapan municipality of the State of Mexico, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Police have turned up bones and other evidence under the floor of the house where a man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death and hacking up her body. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© AP Photo / Fernando Llano
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Thirteen people have been hospitalised with injuries in Mexico City after a drunk driver ran over a group of runners and cyclists who were making a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Secretary of Mobility of the city Andres Lajous said on Monday.

"We have several victims, about 13, they are in various medical facilities", Lajous told the channel FOROtv.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday morning.
One eyewitness told FOROtv that the group of pilgrims included about 20 runners and four cyclists. According to the source, the police blocked the car that had hit the victims, so that the driver could not flee from the scene.
The driver and a passenger in the car have both been arrested, the channel reported.
According to the media, the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City has launched an investigation into the accident.
