Thirteen Pilgrims Injured in Drunk Driving Accident in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Thirteen people have been hospitalised with injuries in Mexico City after a drunk driver ran over a group of runners and cyclists who... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-06T09:33+0000

2021-12-06T09:33+0000

2021-12-06T09:36+0000

mexico

car accident

pilgrims

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday morning.One eyewitness told FOROtv that the group of pilgrims included about 20 runners and four cyclists. According to the source, the police blocked the car that had hit the victims, so that the driver could not flee from the scene.The driver and a passenger in the car have both been arrested, the channel reported.According to the media, the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City has launched an investigation into the accident.

mexico

2021

