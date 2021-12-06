Putin and Modi Hold Negotiations at 21st India-Russia Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are holding in-person talks as New Delhi hosts the 21st Annual India-Russia Summit.They are expected to discuss bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between the two nations, as well as share their views on regional and global security issues.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold talks in New Delhi
Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold talks in New Delhi