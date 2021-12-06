Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: Putin in Meeting WIth Modi, Discusses Drug-Trafficking, Terrorism and Situation in Afghanistan
Putin and Modi Hold Negotiations at 21st India-Russia Summit
Putin and Modi Hold Negotiations at 21st India-Russia Summit
Moscow and New Delhi previously struck a series of deals, including an agreement on military and technical cooperation for 2021-2030. 06.12.2021, Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are holding in-person talks as New Delhi hosts the 21st Annual India-Russia Summit.They are expected to discuss bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between the two nations, as well as share their views on regional and global security issues.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Putin and Modi Hold Negotiations at 21st India-Russia Summit

12:30 GMT 06.12.2021
© REUTERS / Dmitri Lovetsky/PoolRussian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© REUTERS / Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool
Moscow and New Delhi previously struck a series of deals, including an agreement on military and technical cooperation for 2021-2030.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are holding in-person talks as New Delhi hosts the 21st Annual India-Russia Summit.
They are expected to discuss bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between the two nations, as well as share their views on regional and global security issues.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
