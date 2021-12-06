https://sputniknews.com/20211206/putin-and-modi-hold-negotiations-at-21st-india-russia-summit-1091281460.html

Putin and Modi Hold Negotiations at 21st India-Russia Summit

Putin and Modi Hold Negotiations at 21st India-Russia Summit

Moscow and New Delhi previously struck a series of deals, including an agreement on military and technical cooperation for 2021-2030. 06.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-06T12:30+0000

2021-12-06T12:30+0000

2021-12-06T12:30+0000

narendra modi

russia

vladimir putin

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105421/02/1054210278_0:0:5446:3064_1920x0_80_0_0_810b782b3c311dee1c20d09bf0091c31.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are holding in-person talks as New Delhi hosts the 21st Annual India-Russia Summit.They are expected to discuss bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between the two nations, as well as share their views on regional and global security issues.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold talks in New Delhi Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold talks in New Delhi 2021-12-06T12:30+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

narendra modi, russia, vladimir putin, india, видео