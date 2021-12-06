Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/graphic-design-the-chilling-art-of-a-school-shooter--1091271211.html
Graphic Design: The Chilling Art of a School Shooter
Graphic Design: The Chilling Art of a School Shooter
Hours before Ethan Crumbley opened fire on his classmates and teachers at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan, he was sent to the school’s guidance... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-06T03:59+0000
2021-12-06T03:55+0000
school shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091247932_0:65:3413:1985_1920x0_80_0_0_3fa39df0cbfb333ec830aa0c2c04e0a7.jpg
According to prosecutors, one of Crumbley’s teachers noticed a graphic picture that depicted a gun, a bullet, a shooting victim, and a laughing emoji, with the words “thoughts won’t stop, help me”, “the world is dead” and “my life is useless” written on it.Crumbley was sent to the school guidance office where he was probed over his picture. He allegedly told the counselor that the picture was for a video game he was designing, which he viewed as a future career. The counselor’s office was satisfied with his response and deemed that he wasn’t a threat to harm himself or others.However, they wanted his parents to take him home for the day. According to records, Ethan Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were difficult to contact and then uncooperative with the school’s wishes.When his parents arrived they were told they had 48 hours to find their son counseling or the school would call child protective services. The Crumbleys were made aware of their son’s graphic image but did not reveal that they had recently bought him a gun.Ethan Crumbley’s parents refused to take him home and left the school without him, with the school counselors then deciding that it was better to keep him at school than to send him to an empty home.Hours later, as in the image he drew, Ethan allegedly emerged from a bathroom and opened fire. Four students; Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling, were killed. Six other students and one teacher were wounded.Ethan Crumbley was apprehended at the scene and charged with 24 criminal counts, including four counts of first-degree murder and terrorism. His parents were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the days that followed the shooting.James and Jennifer Crumbley failed to show for their arraignment, turned off their phones, and withdrew $4,000 in cash, briefly going on the run. The pair were ultimately arrested hiding in a commercial space linked to an artist named Andrzej Sikora.Sikora, 65, a Polish immigrant, has not been charged with any crime and is cooperating with authorities. However, investigators believe the Crumbleys were assisted in getting into the commercial space. Sikora’s name and number were also listed outside the basement room where the Crumbleys were finally apprehended.The parents of the school shooter could face additional charges and police are investigating who helped them get into the building. Sikora will be interviewed on Monday by police to determine if he had any connection to their attempt to evade authorities.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091247932_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_edd09979ad33570b715b5615c68038b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
school shooting

Graphic Design: The Chilling Art of a School Shooter

03:59 GMT 06.12.2021
© REUTERS / OAKLAND COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEEthan Robert Crumbley, 15, charged with first-degree murder in a high school shooting, poses in a jail booking photograph taken at the Oakland County Jail in Pontiac, Michigan, U.S. December 1, 2021, in a combination photograph with his parents Jennifer Lynn Crumbley and James Robert Crumbley who were taken into custody December 3, 2021. Oakland County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
Ethan Robert Crumbley, 15, charged with first-degree murder in a high school shooting, poses in a jail booking photograph taken at the Oakland County Jail in Pontiac, Michigan, U.S. December 1, 2021, in a combination photograph with his parents Jennifer Lynn Crumbley and James Robert Crumbley who were taken into custody December 3, 2021. Oakland County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© REUTERS / OAKLAND COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Hours before Ethan Crumbley opened fire on his classmates and teachers at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan, he was sent to the school’s guidance counselor over a graphic image that depicted a shooting.
According to prosecutors, one of Crumbley’s teachers noticed a graphic picture that depicted a gun, a bullet, a shooting victim, and a laughing emoji, with the words “thoughts won’t stop, help me”, “the world is dead” and “my life is useless” written on it.
Crumbley was sent to the school guidance office where he was probed over his picture. He allegedly told the counselor that the picture was for a video game he was designing, which he viewed as a future career. The counselor’s office was satisfied with his response and deemed that he wasn’t a threat to harm himself or others.
However, they wanted his parents to take him home for the day. According to records, Ethan Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were difficult to contact and then uncooperative with the school’s wishes.
When his parents arrived they were told they had 48 hours to find their son counseling or the school would call child protective services. The Crumbleys were made aware of their son’s graphic image but did not reveal that they had recently bought him a gun.
Ethan Crumbley’s parents refused to take him home and left the school without him, with the school counselors then deciding that it was better to keep him at school than to send him to an empty home.
Hours later, as in the image he drew, Ethan allegedly emerged from a bathroom and opened fire. Four students; Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling, were killed. Six other students and one teacher were wounded.
Ethan Crumbley was apprehended at the scene and charged with 24 criminal counts, including four counts of first-degree murder and terrorism. His parents were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the days that followed the shooting.
James and Jennifer Crumbley failed to show for their arraignment, turned off their phones, and withdrew $4,000 in cash, briefly going on the run. The pair were ultimately arrested hiding in a commercial space linked to an artist named Andrzej Sikora.
Sikora, 65, a Polish immigrant, has not been charged with any crime and is cooperating with authorities. However, investigators believe the Crumbleys were assisted in getting into the commercial space. Sikora’s name and number were also listed outside the basement room where the Crumbleys were finally apprehended.
The parents of the school shooter could face additional charges and police are investigating who helped them get into the building. Sikora will be interviewed on Monday by police to determine if he had any connection to their attempt to evade authorities.
001010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:08 GMTOmar Confident Speaker Pelosi Will Take Action Against Boebert's Anti-Muslim Remarks
04:01 GMTFrom Photo-Ops to Afghan Withdrawal: Trump & Milley's Most High-Profile Spats
03:59 GMTGraphic Design: The Chilling Art of a School Shooter
02:54 GMTDemocrats' Anti-Trump Playbook Could Be a Losing Strategy for 2022 Midterm Elections
01:44 GMTBiden White House to Reportedly Announce Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics
01:07 GMTGambia’s Incumbent Leader Wins Presidential Election - IEC
00:31 GMTOmicron Mitigation: What Travelers to the US Need to Know Beginning Monday
YesterdayFauci Speechless After US Senator Asserts Epidemiologist 'Overhyped' COVID-19 Pandemic
YesterdayFrench Presidential Candidate Zemmour Attacked at Villepinte Rally - Reports
YesterdayTrump Slams Top US General Milley as 'F**king Idiot' Over Afghanistan Withdrawal
YesterdayWWII Veteran And Longtime US Senator Bob Dole Dies at 98
YesterdayIran Blames US Stubbornness on Sanctions for Breakdown of Vienna Nuke Talks
YesterdayZemmour Says He 'Would Like' to Withdraw France From NATO
YesterdayIsraeli Deputy Defence Minister Dodges Question About Tel Aviv's Complicity in Natanz Blast
YesterdayCorridors of POWDER: Brits React to News of Drug Sniffer Dogs in Parliament
YesterdayMercedes' Hamilton Takes Win in First Saudi Arabian GP After Chaotic Battle With Verstappen
YesterdayTucker Carlson Was Reportedly Friends With Hunter Biden, Intervened in Media Report on His Behalf
YesterdayPutin: People Vaccinated With Sputnik V Should Not Be Deprived of Right to Travel
YesterdayPolish Authorities Officially Confirm Detention of Russian Ship Ruslana
YesterdayBelgian Police Use Tear Gas After Clashes With COVID-19 Protesters Broke Out in Brussels - VIDEO