Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211205/zlatan-ibrahimovic-manchester-united-of-has-small-mentality--1091253289.html
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Manchester United Has 'Small Mentality'
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Manchester United Has 'Small Mentality'
Zlatan Ibrahimovic opened up about his time at Manchester United in his autobiography, Adrenaline. Over the course of his two-year stint with United, he found that the club on the inside did not resemble its outward image.
2021-12-05T04:11+0000
2021-12-05T04:37+0000
manchester united
zlatan ibrahimovic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107632/93/1076329354_0:154:3093:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_caf864b404d673e521ca6c1d26692d41.jpg
Ibrahimovic joined Manchester United after enjoying a successful four-season stint at Paris Saint-Germain. The headline-grabbing Swede won trophies everywhere he played, and was looking for a new challenge. He notoriously told PSG that he would only stay in Paris if they tore down the Eiffel Tower and replaced it with a statue of himself.When Ibrahimovic chose Manchester United, the self-professed biggest club in the world, he expected the outward reputation to mirror the inner workings of the club.He wrote in his autobiography, however, that "one thing surprised me: everyone thinks of United as a top club, one of the richest and most powerful in the world and seen from the outside it looked that way to me, but once I was there I found a small, closed mentality".The club's treatment of Wayne Rooney's locker bewildered Ibrahimovic. On the day after Rooney moved from United back to Everton, United removed his name from his locker. Rooney is United's all-time goalscorer and a club legend. United rushing to remove his presence from the locker room did not sit well with Ibrahimovic.The seemingly mundane experience of drinking juice came to epitomise Ibrahimovic's time in Manchester. He writes: "One day I was in the hotel with the team before a game. I got thirsty so I opened the mini-bar and had a fruit juice".The experience of drinking sweet fruit juice left a bitter taste in Ibrahimovic's mouth. He wrote: "Can you believe it? A quid? Something like that would never happen in Italy. These are the details that make a difference and earn the respect of the players".He details how he would have to show identification every day to get into United's training ground. He writes how he joked with the person at the gate when he told them, "Listen my friend I've been coming here every day for a month. I'm the best player in the world. If you still don't recognise me, you're in the wrong job".Ibrahimovic's time at Manchester United changed the way he thought of the club, for the worse. He saw a massive club nickel and dime its players. He saw a club not properly respecting a legend. He saw a club that felt more like a commercial enterprise than a united group working toward a shared goal.
Zlatan has very small brain. He is just like a small car engine that produces noise when it moves. The guy is a ball of insults and aggression.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107632/93/1076329354_182:0:2911:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c9f33abdc6e7fd081a46c506003af697.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
manchester united, zlatan ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Manchester United Has 'Small Mentality'

04:11 GMT 05.12.2021 (Updated: 04:37 GMT 05.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the photo bankZlatan Ibrahimovic during a training session ahead of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League group stage match against CSKA (Moscow, Russia)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic during a training session ahead of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League group stage match against CSKA (Moscow, Russia) - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has opened up about his time at Manchester United in his autobiography, "Adrenaline". Over the course of his two-year stint with United, he found that the club on the inside did not resemble its outward image.
Ibrahimovic joined Manchester United after enjoying a successful four-season stint at Paris Saint-Germain. The headline-grabbing Swede won trophies everywhere he played, and was looking for a new challenge. He notoriously told PSG that he would only stay in Paris if they tore down the Eiffel Tower and replaced it with a statue of himself.
When Ibrahimovic chose Manchester United, the self-professed biggest club in the world, he expected the outward reputation to mirror the inner workings of the club.
He wrote in his autobiography, however, that "one thing surprised me: everyone thinks of United as a top club, one of the richest and most powerful in the world and seen from the outside it looked that way to me, but once I was there I found a small, closed mentality".
The club's treatment of Wayne Rooney's locker bewildered Ibrahimovic. On the day after Rooney moved from United back to Everton, United removed his name from his locker. Rooney is United's all-time goalscorer and a club legend. United rushing to remove his presence from the locker room did not sit well with Ibrahimovic.
The seemingly mundane experience of drinking juice came to epitomise Ibrahimovic's time in Manchester. He writes: "One day I was in the hotel with the team before a game. I got thirsty so I opened the mini-bar and had a fruit juice".

"We played and then went home. Some time went by. My pay slip arrives. Normally I don't look at it. I only do so at the end of the year to see what's come in and what's gone out. But that time, I don't know why, I was curious and realised they’d taken a pound off my monthly wage".

"I called the team manager", he continued, saying "'Excuse me, why have they taken a pound off my salary?' The team manager had a look and told me: 'It was the fruit juice from the mini-bar'. 'Are you kidding, seriously?' 'No, I’m not. Here, if you order something you have to pay for it'. 'Sure, but I didn't go to the hotel on my own accord. I wasn't on holiday. It was my workplace. I was there for Manchester. If I have to play and I'm thirsty, I have to drink. I can't go on the pitch dehydrated'".

The experience of drinking sweet fruit juice left a bitter taste in Ibrahimovic's mouth. He wrote: "Can you believe it? A quid? Something like that would never happen in Italy. These are the details that make a difference and earn the respect of the players".
He details how he would have to show identification every day to get into United's training ground. He writes how he joked with the person at the gate when he told them, "Listen my friend I've been coming here every day for a month. I'm the best player in the world. If you still don't recognise me, you're in the wrong job".
Ibrahimovic's time at Manchester United changed the way he thought of the club, for the worse. He saw a massive club nickel and dime its players. He saw a club not properly respecting a legend. He saw a club that felt more like a commercial enterprise than a united group working toward a shared goal.
200000
Discuss
Popular comments
Zlatan has very small brain. He is just like a small car engine that produces noise when it moves. The guy is a ball of insults and aggression.
HHess
5 December, 07:47 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:14 GMTWhite Nationalist Group Assembles in Washington, DC, Promising to 'Reclaim America'
04:11 GMTZlatan Ibrahimovic: Manchester United Has 'Small Mentality'
04:07 GMTIran Walked Back All Compromises Made During Past Nuclear Talks in Vienna, US Official Reveals
03:35 GMTUS to Urge Other Nations to Impose Sanctions on Corrupt Officials, Human Rights Violators - Report
03:30 GMTEverything You Need to Know About Biden's 9-Step Winter COVID Plan
03:02 GMTPhotos: Homeowner's Solution to Reptilian Infestation Ends With Snake & House Burned Down
01:58 GMT'Mindless': Netizens Fire Back After US Rep Posts Pro-Gun Christmas Pic Days After Michigan Killings
01:51 GMTRussia’s Sovereign Right to Deploy Troops on National Territory Poses No Threat - Embassy
00:04 GMT6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia - EMSC
YesterdayPentagon Chief Says US Ready to Support Taiwan in Face of China’s Military Rise
YesterdayAmericans' Confidence in US Military Continues Its Decline, Survey Shows
YesterdayCNN Fires Chris Cuomo Over His Efforts to Help Brother With Sexual Harassment Claims
YesterdayUS Democracy in Trouble? Half of Young Americans Polled Agree
YesterdaySuper-Union Leader Explains Donation Cut-Off to Cash-Strapped Labour Party
YesterdayFlight From Tel Aviv to Moscow Changed Flight Level Due to NATO Spy Plane - Air Authority
YesterdayPolice: Parents of Suspected Michigan School Shooter Had Help Hiding in Detroit Warehouse
YesterdayKiev Seizure, Donbass Advance: German Tabloid Sources Fantasize About Russian Invasion of Ukraine
YesterdayTurkish Authorities Uncover Explosive Device on Police Car Assigned to Erdogan Rally
YesterdayBlast Heard Over Iran's Natanz, Where Nuclear Facility Located
YesterdaySouth African Province at Centre of Omicron COVID Variant Sees More Children in Hospital