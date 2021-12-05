https://sputniknews.com/20211205/polish-authorities-officially-confirm-detention-of-russian-ship-ruslana-1091265177.html

Polish Authorities Officially Confirm Detention of Russian Ship Ruslana

WARSAW (Sputnik) - The maritime office of the Polish city of Gdynia confirmed on Sunday the detention of Russian cargo ship Ruslana. 05.12.2021, Sputnik International

On Saturday, a Polish maritime news website reported that the ship was detained in Poland. The vessel was moving toward a beach on the Sobieszewo Island outside of the designated navigation route. The captain and two other crew members are said to have been drunk."The state inspector of the maritime office in Gdynia inspected the vessel with the help of border guards. Based on that, a notice on the vessel's detention was arranged. The police were informed of what had happened," the office said, confirming that three people, included the captain were drunk.

