Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211205/belgian-police-use-tear-gas-after-clashes-with-covid-19-protesters-broke-out-in-brussels---video-1091264971.html
Belgian Police Use Tear Gas After Clashes With COVID-19 Protesters Broke Out in Brussels - VIDEO
Belgian Police Use Tear Gas After Clashes With COVID-19 Protesters Broke Out in Brussels - VIDEO
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The Belgian police have used tear gas and water cannons against people who attempted to stray from the approved route during the protest... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-05T16:36+0000
2021-12-05T16:36+0000
belgium
brussels
protest
tear gas
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091264931_0:154:3092:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_4c79fd694f42a72bb38f6814df1e2727.jpg
he clashes started after several dozens of young people separated from the main protest and tried to break through a police line, pelting law enforcement officers with rocks and fireworks.Meanwhile, the police announced beginning to detain what they called the "troublemakers."On Friday, the Belgian government once again enhanced the restrictions amid a fourth COVID-19 wave. Citizens starting from age 6 were ordered to wear face masks indoors, while schools would close for the Christmas holidays earlier than usual.
belgium
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091264931_182:0:2911:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_216b021314cae48a1d89f726ba3d006a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belgium, brussels, protest, tear gas, covid-19

Belgian Police Use Tear Gas After Clashes With COVID-19 Protesters Broke Out in Brussels - VIDEO

16:36 GMT 05.12.2021
© REUTERS / JOHANNA GERONPolice officers dressed in riot gear confront demonstrators during a protest against the Belgian government's restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brussels, Belgium
Police officers dressed in riot gear confront demonstrators during a protest against the Belgian government's restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brussels, Belgium - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
© REUTERS / JOHANNA GERON
Subscribe
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The Belgian police have used tear gas and water cannons against people who attempted to stray from the approved route during the protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.
he clashes started after several dozens of young people separated from the main protest and tried to break through a police line, pelting law enforcement officers with rocks and fireworks.
Meanwhile, the police announced beginning to detain what they called the "troublemakers."
On Friday, the Belgian government once again enhanced the restrictions amid a fourth COVID-19 wave. Citizens starting from age 6 were ordered to wear face masks indoors, while schools would close for the Christmas holidays earlier than usual.
210001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:02 GMTPolish Authorities Officially Confirm Detention of Russian Ship Ruslana
16:36 GMTBelgian Police Use Tear Gas After Clashes With COVID-19 Protesters Broke Out in Brussels - VIDEO
16:28 GMTTrump's Media Company Says Raised $1Bln From Investors
16:19 GMTOrigin of Water on Earth: Mystery Solved?
16:16 GMTIdentity of Baroness Mone's Accuser Reportedly Revealed as She Denies Racist Claims Against Her
15:47 GMTSniffer Dogs Could Be Deployed in UK Parliament as Cocaine Found Near PM’s Office, Report Says
15:35 GMTDemocrats Were Wrong After All: IRS Data Reportedly Shows Trump Tax Cut Benefited Middle Class Most
15:02 GMTOvechkin Repeats NHL Record of Scoring 20 Goals in 17 Consecutive Seasons
14:36 GMTUK Justice Sec Raab 'Not Convinced' of 'Strait-Jacket' Vaccine Mandates
14:24 GMTBBC Reportedly Threatened With Contempt of Court Over Refusal to Disclose Info About Diana’s Letter
14:23 GMTBelarus' Defense Ministry Hands Note to Ukraine's Diplomat Over Air Border Crossings
14:05 GMTEU's Borrell Says Brussels Working to Forestall Conflict Between Russia and Ukraine
14:03 GMTDefiant Tory MPs Slam Govt's Plans to Repel Migrant Boats Crossing Channel, Propose Alternative
13:34 GMTVery Special Fashion: 'Let's Go Brandon' Store Opens in Massachusetts
13:24 GMTLavrov, Blinken Reportedly Had 'Testy Exchange Over Ukraine' at OSCE Gathering
13:18 GMTEx-UK Scientific Advisor: Detection of Omicron Variant Means Pandemic Not Over Yet
13:07 GMT'Let's Spoil Their Weekend?' Russia Breaks Down German Tabloid's 'Ukraine Assault Plan' Propaganda
12:21 GMTProtests Against French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Held in Paris
12:15 GMTEnglish Premier League Clubs Considering Adding Vaccination to Players' Contracts, Reports Say
11:40 GMTSaudi Arabia Opens Borders to Visitors Vaccinated With Sputnik V