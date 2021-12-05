Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Protests Against French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Held in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20211205/belarus-defense-ministry-hands-note-to-ukraines-diplomat-over-air-border-crossings-1091263436.html
Belarus' Defense Ministry Hands Note to Ukraine's Diplomat Over Air Border Crossings
Belarus' Defense Ministry Hands Note to Ukraine's Diplomat Over Air Border Crossings
MINSK (Sputnik) - A military attache of the Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus was summoned to the country's Defense Ministry on Sunday, where he received a note of... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-05T14:23+0000
2021-12-05T14:23+0000
belarus
ukraine
border crossing
mi-8
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091263411_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a08e4e5c8325cf562f7a020f9b8ee4b3.jpg
"On December 5, 2021, a military attache of the Ukrainian Embassy in the Republic of Belarus was summoned to the department for international military cooperation of the defense ministry. The military attache received a note of protest in connection to more frequent crossings of the Belarusian air state border by the Ukrainian side," the Defense Ministry said on its Telegram channel."The military attache was informed that the Ukrainian side avoids the dialog to resolve disputable issues, both in the international military field, and in the armament control [field], which is worrying," the Defense Ministry said.The Belarusian agency also presented the Ukrainian official with facts demonstrating that Kiev is evading the commitments stemming from regional security measures, according to the statement."These facts combined can attest a possible threat to the security of the Republic of Belarus to the South," the ministry concluded.On Saturday, the State Border Committee of Belarus reported that a Ukrainian Mil Mi-8 helicopter crossed the air border of Belarus near the Novaya Rudnya locality during drills. The aircraft entered the air space of the neighboring country at the height of 100 meters (328 feet) and covered a 1-kilometer distance moving further over the Belarusian territory, according to the country's committee.Ukraine refuted the accusations and called the information "false," adding that it did not receive any official letters on crossing Belarus' air borders.
belarus
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091263411_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b78b7678d7a5e976afb3b247cfa5dc57.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, ukraine, border crossing, mi-8

Belarus' Defense Ministry Hands Note to Ukraine's Diplomat Over Air Border Crossings

14:23 GMT 05.12.2021
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the photo bankUkrainian Mi-8 helicopter
Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MINSK (Sputnik) - A military attache of the Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus was summoned to the country's Defense Ministry on Sunday, where he received a note of protest over Ukraine entering Belarus' air space, the ministry said.
"On December 5, 2021, a military attache of the Ukrainian Embassy in the Republic of Belarus was summoned to the department for international military cooperation of the defense ministry. The military attache received a note of protest in connection to more frequent crossings of the Belarusian air state border by the Ukrainian side," the Defense Ministry said on its Telegram channel.
"The military attache was informed that the Ukrainian side avoids the dialog to resolve disputable issues, both in the international military field, and in the armament control [field], which is worrying," the Defense Ministry said.
The Belarusian agency also presented the Ukrainian official with facts demonstrating that Kiev is evading the commitments stemming from regional security measures, according to the statement.
"These facts combined can attest a possible threat to the security of the Republic of Belarus to the South," the ministry concluded.
On Saturday, the State Border Committee of Belarus reported that a Ukrainian Mil Mi-8 helicopter crossed the air border of Belarus near the Novaya Rudnya locality during drills. The aircraft entered the air space of the neighboring country at the height of 100 meters (328 feet) and covered a 1-kilometer distance moving further over the Belarusian territory, according to the country's committee.
Ukraine refuted the accusations and called the information "false," adding that it did not receive any official letters on crossing Belarus' air borders.
500000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:36 GMTUK Justice Sec Raab 'Not Convinced' of 'Strait-Jacket' Vaccine Mandates
14:24 GMTBBC Reportedly Threatened With Contempt of Court Over Refusal to Disclose Info About Diana’s Letter
14:23 GMTBelarus' Defense Ministry Hands Note to Ukraine's Diplomat Over Air Border Crossings
14:05 GMTEU's Borrell Says Brussels Working to Forestall Conflict Between Russia and Ukraine
14:03 GMTDefiant Tory MPs Slam Govt's Plans to Repel Migrant Boats Crossing Channel, Propose Alternative
13:34 GMTVery Special Fashion: 'Let's Go Brandon' Store Opens in Massachusetts
13:24 GMTLavrov, Blinken Reportedly Had 'Testy Exchange Over Ukraine' at OSCE Gathering
13:18 GMTEx-UK Scientific Advisor: Detection of Omicron Variant Means Pandemic Not Over Yet
13:07 GMT'Let's Spoil Their Weekend?' Russia Breaks Down German Tabloid's 'Ukraine Assault Plan' Propaganda
12:21 GMTProtests Against French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Held in Paris
12:15 GMTEnglish Premier League Clubs Considering Adding Vaccination to Players' Contracts, Reports Say
11:40 GMTSaudi Arabia Opens Borders to Visitors Vaccinated With Sputnik V
10:57 GMT'We Can Fix It': Boris Johnson to Announce UK Government's Full-Fledged War on Drugs
10:55 GMTAhead of Crucial Assembly Polls, Opposition Slams BJP-Led Uttar Pradesh Gov't for Beating Protesters
10:39 GMTPrince William Speaks About Depression and 'Cringing' Moment With Singer Taylor Swift on Podcast
10:29 GMTUS, Allies Call on Taliban to Ensure Amnesty for Ex-Afghan Security Forces Members
09:52 GMTRocket to Inject Japanese Space Tourists Into Orbit Installed on Launch Pad at Baikonur
09:49 GMTSaudi Aramco Signs Contracts With French Companies on Eco-Friendly Business
09:15 GMTExplosions Reportedly Heard Inside US Military Base in Eastern Homs, Syria
09:11 GMT'Is Superman Circumcised?' Oddest Book Title and Unexpected Take on Superhero's Origins