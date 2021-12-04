Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/us-democracy-in-trouble-half-of-young-americans-polled-agree-1091251104.html
US Democracy in Trouble? Half of Young Americans Polled Agree
US Democracy in Trouble? Half of Young Americans Polled Agree
The findings from the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy school's national poll of Americans aged 18 to 29 suggest that half of young Americans are... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-04T22:15+0000
2021-12-04T22:10+0000
republicans
democrats
democracy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/07/1081684338_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_f742f3396e200de88b3b396e68ff5ce5.jpg
The poll asked young Americans ten questions about the current and future state of America. The results show how concerned the respondents are about the state of the country, but also how Republicans and Democrats differ in their concerns.Of the 2,109 Americans surveyed, 52% called the United States either a failed democracy or a democracy in trouble, 34% called it either healthy or somewhat functioning, and 13% simply did not know.There was a significant discrepancy between young Republicans and Democrats over their view of the health of American democracy. Forty-five percent of young Democrats, compared to 70% of young Republicans, believe the United States is either a failed democracy or a democracy in trouble.Another significant finding was that 35% of the young Americans polled believe that there is at least a 50% chance that a second civil war could occur during their lifetime, with 46% of the young Republicans believing that there is at least a 50% chance of a second civil war during their lifetime as opposed to 32% of young Democrats.When it comes to American exceptionalism, the poll found that 31% of the participants believe America is the greatest country in the world, but 50% think there are greater or equal countries to the United States. However, Democrats and Republicans had an inverse belief in their country’s standing in the world - 62% of Republicans believe that America is the greatest country on Earth, while 64% of Democrats believe there are greater countries or ones as great as the US.One area in which young Democrats and Republicans participating in the survey showed significant overlap was in their willingness for politicians to compromise even if it means their preferred policy is not passed. Overall, 43% of those polled would prefer that elected officials meet in the middle. Forty-nine percent of young Democrats and 45% of young Republicans preferred compromise at the expense of their preferred political priorities.The poll also touched on how the pandemic has affected young Americans, US President Joe Biden’s approval rating, what they define as a successful presidency, mental health and climate change, and the federal government’s response.
The USA is not a democracy when all candidates are pre chosen by the same set of billionaires. It is a joke.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/07/1081684338_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_449acdec8ebc804a0f14b60b1c8d4b85.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
republicans, democrats, democracy

US Democracy in Trouble? Half of Young Americans Polled Agree

22:15 GMT 04.12.2021
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrakhmanovDemonstrators protest outside US Capitol Building in Washington to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by the US Congress, 6 January 2021
Demonstrators protest outside US Capitol Building in Washington to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by the US Congress, 6 January 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
The findings from the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy school's national poll of Americans aged 18 to 29 suggest that half of young Americans are concerned about democracy in their country.
The poll asked young Americans ten questions about the current and future state of America. The results show how concerned the respondents are about the state of the country, but also how Republicans and Democrats differ in their concerns.

“After turning out in record numbers in 2020, young Americans are sounding the alarm," IOP Polling Director John Della Volpe said in a statement. "When they look at the America they will soon inherit, they see a democracy and climate in peril - and Washington as more interested in confrontation than compromise.”

Of the 2,109 Americans surveyed, 52% called the United States either a failed democracy or a democracy in trouble, 34% called it either healthy or somewhat functioning, and 13% simply did not know.
There was a significant discrepancy between young Republicans and Democrats over their view of the health of American democracy. Forty-five percent of young Democrats, compared to 70% of young Republicans, believe the United States is either a failed democracy or a democracy in trouble.
Another significant finding was that 35% of the young Americans polled believe that there is at least a 50% chance that a second civil war could occur during their lifetime, with 46% of the young Republicans believing that there is at least a 50% chance of a second civil war during their lifetime as opposed to 32% of young Democrats.
When it comes to American exceptionalism, the poll found that 31% of the participants believe America is the greatest country in the world, but 50% think there are greater or equal countries to the United States.
However, Democrats and Republicans had an inverse belief in their country’s standing in the world - 62% of Republicans believe that America is the greatest country on Earth, while 64% of Democrats believe there are greater countries or ones as great as the US.
One area in which young Democrats and Republicans participating in the survey showed significant overlap was in their willingness for politicians to compromise even if it means their preferred policy is not passed. Overall, 43% of those polled would prefer that elected officials meet in the middle. Forty-nine percent of young Democrats and 45% of young Republicans preferred compromise at the expense of their preferred political priorities.
The poll also touched on how the pandemic has affected young Americans, US President Joe Biden’s approval rating, what they define as a successful presidency, mental health and climate change, and the federal government’s response.
300000
Discuss
Popular comments
The USA is not a democracy when all candidates are pre chosen by the same set of billionaires. It is a joke.
Steve
5 December, 01:51 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:47 GMTAmericans' Confidence in US Military Continues Its Decline, Survey Shows
22:22 GMTCNN Fires Chris Cuomo Over His Efforts to Help Brother With Sexual Harassment Claims
22:15 GMTUS Democracy in Trouble? Half of Young Americans Polled Agree
22:01 GMTSuper-Union Leader Explains Donation Cut-Off to Cash-Strapped Labour Party
21:31 GMTFlight From Tel Aviv to Moscow Changed Flight Level Due to NATO Spy Plane - Air Authority
21:18 GMTPolice: Parents of Suspected Michigan School Shooter Had Help Hiding in Detroit Warehouse
19:54 GMTKiev Seizure, Donbas Advance: German Tabloid Sources Fantasize Russian Invasion of Ukraine
19:14 GMTTurkish Authorities Uncover Explosive Device on Police Car Assigned to Erdogan Rally
17:46 GMTBlast Heard Over Iran's Natanz, Where Nuclear Facility Located
17:32 GMTSouth African Province at Centre of Omicron COVID Variant Sees More Children in Hospital
16:54 GMTPolish Prime Minister Orders Cybesecurity Alert Ahead of UN Forum
16:52 GMTGreek Prime Minister Assures Vatican That Condition of Migrants in Greece Improved
16:21 GMTUS Warns of ‘Terrible Consequences’ of Possible Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
16:14 GMT‘Killer Robots’ Threat Persists as US Unwilling to Discuss Ban on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems
16:00 GMTLionel Messi Reveals He 'Never' Wanted to Become Best Football Player
15:39 GMTPutin, Biden Will Hold a Video Call on Tuesday Evening
15:36 GMTGiant Christmas Tree Set Up Near Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem
14:52 GMTParty Like It's 1939: German Chancellor's Send-Off Compared to Nazi Rally
14:48 GMTParents of Michigan School Shooter Suspect Plead Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter Charges
14:26 GMTFrance's Republicans Party Picks Valerie Pecresse as Presidential Candidate