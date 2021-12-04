https://sputniknews.com/20211204/twitter-admits-to-erroneously-suspending-accounts-amid-a-slew-of-coordinated-and-malicious-reports-1091237488.html

Twitter Admits to Erroneously Suspending Accounts Amid a Slew of 'Coordinated and Malicious' Reports

Twitter Admits to Erroneously Suspending Accounts Amid a Slew of 'Coordinated and Malicious' Reports

Earlier this week, The Washington Post reported that neo-Nazis and other right-wing activists were teaching and encouraging their followers on ways to use... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-04T04:01+0000

2021-12-04T04:01+0000

2021-12-04T04:03+0000

twitter

extremism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107769/03/1077690380_0:36:1920:1116_1920x0_80_0_0_267d56689f31c87c4c0ec618f39f390d.jpg

Twitter announced on Friday that it had corrected a number of errors after it mistakenly suspended a handful of Twitter accounts under its new policy, which allows users to request the removal of an image or video that includes them and was tweeted without their consent. Twitter spokesman Trenton Kennedy told The Washington Post that the platform received a flood of "coordinated and malicious reports" that targeted anti-extremism researchers and journalists. An internal review has also been launched to ensure the new policy was used "as intended". According to Twitter, 12 suspensions occurred as the system was overwhelmed with a "significant amount" of reports. It is unclear how many reports were filed. The policy, announced on Tuesday, seeks to address concerns about the misuse of media and the dissemination of images that reveal the identities of non-consenting individuals. Kennedy highlighted that the policy does not apply to public figures or those who are part of "public conversations and discourse online or offline".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

twitter, extremism