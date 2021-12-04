Paw Control: Cat Owners in UK May Face £500 Fine for Not Microchipping Their Pets

UK authorities are planning to make microchipping obligatory for house cats, The Independent reported. According to the plan, the owners of the cats will be obligated to microchip their pets by the age of 20 weeks and submit their contact details on a database - otherwise, they will be fined £500 ($660 or 584 euros).A recent government consultation said that 99% of people support compulsory microchipping for cats, as it will allow owners to find their lost pets quicker.The new rule will be enacted once the authorities complete an ongoing review of dog microchipping.According to the association, cross-checking between the databases remains difficult for vets, since they have different setups and often refuse to share data.
There are around 10.8 million house cats in Britain today, and it seems like the nation is facing a serious rise in cat thefts. According to Pet Theft Awareness, the number of stolen cats tripled in the period between 2015 and 2020.
“As a priority, we’d like proposals to streamline the microchipping database system into a single point of entry to be accelerated. There are currently around 16 separate databases, which can pose a huge barrier to the successful reunification of pets", Malcolm Morley, junior vice-president of the British Veterinary Association, said.
