Paw Control: Cat Owners in UK May Face £500 Fine for Not Microchipping Their Pets

There are around 10.8 million house cats in Britain today, and it seems like the nation is facing a serious rise in cat thefts. According to Pet Theft... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

UK authorities are planning to make microchipping obligatory for house cats, The Independent reported. According to the plan, the owners of the cats will be obligated to microchip their pets by the age of 20 weeks and submit their contact details on a database - otherwise, they will be fined £500 ($660 or 584 euros).A recent government consultation said that 99% of people support compulsory microchipping for cats, as it will allow owners to find their lost pets quicker.The new rule will be enacted once the authorities complete an ongoing review of dog microchipping.According to the association, cross-checking between the databases remains difficult for vets, since they have different setups and often refuse to share data.

