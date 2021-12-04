Sputnik is live from Paris, where medics are holding a protest concerning the public health sphere. The unions of health professionals organising the event have called for "defence and improvement to the public hospital, the health and social action system".Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Medics Protest in Paris Amid Shortages Caused by Mandatory Vaccination
Medics Protest in Paris Amid Shortages Caused by Mandatory Vaccination
The country is facing a shortage of medical workers, as many specialists have resigned or have become unable to work after vaccination became mandatory for them.
Sputnik is live from Paris, where medics are holding a protest concerning the public health sphere. The unions of health professionals organising the event have called for "defence and improvement to the public hospital, the health and social action system".