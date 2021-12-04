https://sputniknews.com/20211204/medics-protest-in-paris-amid-shortages-caused-by-mandatory-vaccination-1091243756.html

Medics Protest in Paris Amid Shortages Caused by Mandatory Vaccination

Medics Protest in Paris Amid Shortages Caused by Mandatory Vaccination

The country is facing a shortage of medical workers, as many specialists have resigned or have become unable to work after vaccination became mandatory for... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

france

paris

covid-19

Sputnik is live from Paris, where medics are holding a protest concerning the public health sphere. The unions of health professionals organising the event have called for "defence and improvement to the public hospital, the health and social action system".Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

2021

