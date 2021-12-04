I Ain't the Sharpest Tool in the Shed: MGK Stabbed Himself While Trying to Impress Meghan Fox
© REUTERS / Mario AnzuoniMachine Gun Kelly receives an award for Favourite Music Artist next to Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort at the Annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, US, on 21 November 2021.
We all do silly things sometimes to show off - but there is always a good chance to mess it up, especially when you have no clue about the thing you are doing.
American rapper Machine Gun Kelly confessed during the "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon", that he accidentally stabbed himself in an attempt to impress Megan Fox when they started dating. According to MGK, fellow musician Travis Barker had given him a knife engraved with the title of their 2020 album, "Tickets to My Downfall".
"He got me a knife that had an engravement from the new album on it. I was like, 'Oh, check this out. This is sick'. I threw it up, and it came and stuck in my hand", Kelly said.
The rapper showed the scar from the knife to the host, and noted that he had to get some stitches - but only after Megan left because he tried to play it cool in front of her.
Some netizens reacted to the story, finding the whole situation meme-worthy.
