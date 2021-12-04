https://sputniknews.com/20211204/i-aint-the-sharpest-tool-in-the-shed-mgk-stabbed-himself-while-trying-to-impress-meghan-fox-1091240554.html

I Ain't the Sharpest Tool in the Shed: MGK Stabbed Himself While Trying to Impress Meghan Fox

I Ain't the Sharpest Tool in the Shed: MGK Stabbed Himself While Trying to Impress Meghan Fox

We all do silly things sometimes to show off - but there is always a good chance to mess it up, especially when you have no clue about the thing you are doing. 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-04T08:41+0000

2021-12-04T08:41+0000

2021-12-04T08:41+0000

stabbing

megan fox

machine gun kelly

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091240517_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_90cb6d46b2fc871934177d4b1813fee0.jpg

American rapper Machine Gun Kelly confessed during the "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon", that he accidentally stabbed himself in an attempt to impress Megan Fox when they started dating. According to MGK, fellow musician Travis Barker had given him a knife engraved with the title of their 2020 album, "Tickets to My Downfall".The rapper showed the scar from the knife to the host, and noted that he had to get some stitches - but only after Megan left because he tried to play it cool in front of her.Some netizens reacted to the story, finding the whole situation meme-worthy.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

stabbing, megan fox, machine gun kelly