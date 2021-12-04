https://sputniknews.com/20211204/greek-prime-minister-assures-vatican-that-condition-of-migrants-in-greece-improved-1091249055.html

Greek Prime Minister Assures Vatican That Condition of Migrants in Greece Improved

ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Pope Francis in Athens and assured him of improved conditions for people held in migration...

The pope is currently on a tour of the region to highlight the plight of refugees trying to make their way to Europe, echoing a similar 2016 visit. The prime minister met with that the pontiff earlier in the day and stated that the latter would see how much the situation with migrants had improved during his upcoming visit.Greece is building closed-off migrant shelters across five islands in the Aegean Sea. According to human rights activists, these facilities resemble prisons as people are put behind high fences and barbed wire. Thirty-six human rights groups are planning to tell Pope Francis about the condition of the refugees, the alleged refusal of the Greek authorities to consider their asylum claims, as well as the issues at the borders of Greece and the European Union.

