International
LIVE: Giant Christmas Tree Set Up Near Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/giant-christmas-tree-set-up-near-church-of-the-nativity-in-bethlehem-1091246851.html
Giant Christmas Tree Set Up Near Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem
Giant Christmas Tree Set Up Near Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem
It is unclear how many visitors will be able to arrive in Bethlehem this year. While Israel reopened earlier this month, foreign visitors are still affected by... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-04T15:36+0000
2021-12-04T15:36+0000
bethlehem
christmas
israel
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091247903_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bc522c9d499e3a15699e90eb18d1c8a6.jpg
Sputnik is live from Bethlehem, as a traditional giant Christmas tree is mounted at the Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity - the birthplace of Jesus Christ. The tree will be lit up with hundreds of decorations as people prepare for the celebrations in the holy city.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
bethlehem, christmas, israel

Giant Christmas Tree Set Up Near Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem

15:36 GMT 04.12.2021
© Sputnik
It is unclear how many visitors will be able to arrive in Bethlehem this year. While Israel reopened earlier this month, foreign visitors are still affected by a travel ban introduced after the Omicron coronavirus strain was discovered.
Sputnik is live from Bethlehem, as a traditional giant Christmas tree is mounted at the Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity - the birthplace of Jesus Christ. The tree will be lit up with hundreds of decorations as people prepare for the celebrations in the holy city.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
15:36 GMTGiant Christmas Tree Set Up Near Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem
