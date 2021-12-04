Sputnik is live from Bethlehem, as a traditional giant Christmas tree is mounted at the Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity - the birthplace of Jesus Christ. The tree will be lit up with hundreds of decorations as people prepare for the celebrations in the holy city.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Giant Christmas Tree Set Up Near Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem
It is unclear how many visitors will be able to arrive in Bethlehem this year. While Israel reopened earlier this month, foreign visitors are still affected by a travel ban introduced after the Omicron coronavirus strain was discovered.
