https://sputniknews.com/20211204/frances-republicans-party-picks-valerie-pecresse-as-presidential-candidate-1091247007.html
France's Republicans Party Picks Valerie Pecresse as Presidential Candidate
PARIS (Sputnik) - Valerie Pecresse, the head of the French region of Ile-de-France, has been picked to run for president next year on behalf of a... 04.12.2021
france
presidential election
french republican party
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091246982_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e384ec26862ea2e2fb40fa0305ffe5ce.jpg
france
france, presidential election, french republican party

France's Republicans Party Picks Valerie Pecresse as Presidential Candidate

14:26 GMT 04.12.2021
Paris Ile-de-France administrative region president Valerie Pecresse looks on after being designated as France's right-wing Les Republicains (LR) party candidate for the 2022 presidential election
Paris Ile-de-France administrative region president Valerie Pecresse looks on after being designated as France's right-wing Les Republicains (LR) party candidate for the 2022 presidential election - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
© REUTERS / CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
PARIS (Sputnik) - Valerie Pecresse, the head of the French region of Ile-de-France, has been picked to run for president next year on behalf of a right-of-center party, The Republicans, French broadcaster BFM TV reported on Saturday.
According to the TV channel, Pecresse won the second round of the party's primaries, besting her rival, lower house lawmaker Eric Ciotti, with 61% of the vote to his 39%.
