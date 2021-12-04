https://sputniknews.com/20211204/frances-republicans-party-picks-valerie-pecresse-as-presidential-candidate-1091247007.html

France's Republicans Party Picks Valerie Pecresse as Presidential Candidate

France's Republicans Party Picks Valerie Pecresse as Presidential Candidate

PARIS (Sputnik) - Valerie Pecresse, the head of the French region of Ile-de-France, has been picked to run for president next year on behalf of a... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-04T14:26+0000

2021-12-04T14:26+0000

2021-12-04T14:26+0000

france

presidential election

french republican party

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091246982_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e384ec26862ea2e2fb40fa0305ffe5ce.jpg

According to the TV channel, Pecresse won the second round of the party's primaries, besting her rival, lower house lawmaker Eric Ciotti, with 61% of the vote to his 39%.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, presidential election, french republican party