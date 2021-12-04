Registration was successful!
France's Republicans Party Picks Valerie Pecresse as Presidential Candidate
France's Republicans Party Picks Valerie Pecresse as Presidential Candidate
PARIS (Sputnik) - Valerie Pecresse, the head of the French region of Ile-de-France, has been picked to run for president next year on behalf of a... 04.12.2021
According to the TV channel, Pecresse won the second round of the party's primaries, besting her rival, lower house lawmaker Eric Ciotti, with 61% of the vote to his 39%.
PARIS (Sputnik) - Valerie Pecresse, the head of the French region of Ile-de-France, has been picked to run for president next year on behalf of a right-of-center party, The Republicans, French broadcaster BFM TV reported on Saturday.
