Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/flight-from-tel-aviv-to-moscow-changed-flight-level-due-to-nato-spy-plane---air-authority-1091250692.html
Flight From Tel Aviv to Moscow Changed Flight Level Due to NATO Spy Plane - Air Authority
Flight From Tel Aviv to Moscow Changed Flight Level Due to NATO Spy Plane - Air Authority
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A plane flying from Tel Aviv to Moscow had to change its flight level because of a NATO reconnaissance aircraft, which was crossing a... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-04T21:31+0000
2021-12-04T21:27+0000
aeroflot
tel aviv
spy plane
moscow
nato
russian federal air transport agency
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107875/41/1078754159_0:156:3087:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_3d1f7c6b2120c6ea6ace8594b713c4ed.jpg
According to the agency's spokeswoman, the NATO CL-600 plane on Friday morning was descending from an altitude of 11,000 to 9,200 meters and crossing the civilian aviation route as well as not responding to the air traffic service. Earlier in the day, Russian airline Aeroflot said its flight SU501, flying from Israel to Russia, was ordered on Friday to change its flight level.She noted that two civilian flights were supposed to fly through that area, including the Aeroflot one.The Federal Air Transport Agency has since announced that it plans to submit a protest regarding the recent Black Sea incident through diplomatic channels, saying that the increased frequency of NATO flights near Russia's borders creates risks against civilian planes.
tel aviv
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107875/41/1078754159_177:0:2908:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33613b287f480d4c0a2819074cb55b25.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
aeroflot, tel aviv, spy plane, moscow, nato, russian federal air transport agency

Flight From Tel Aviv to Moscow Changed Flight Level Due to NATO Spy Plane - Air Authority

21:31 GMT 04.12.2021
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova / Go to the photo bankBoeing 737, belonging to Russia's Aeroflot
Boeing 737, belonging to Russia's Aeroflot - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A plane flying from Tel Aviv to Moscow had to change its flight level because of a NATO reconnaissance aircraft, which was crossing a civilian aviation route, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said on Saturday.
According to the agency's spokeswoman, the NATO CL-600 plane on Friday morning was descending from an altitude of 11,000 to 9,200 meters and crossing the civilian aviation route as well as not responding to the air traffic service. Earlier in the day, Russian airline Aeroflot said its flight SU501, flying from Israel to Russia, was ordered on Friday to change its flight level.
"The routes and flight levels of civilian aircraft flights were swiftly changed. By implementing [those] measures, Russian air traffic controllers assured the safety of flights in the aforementioned area over the Black Sea," a Rosaviatsiya spokeswoman said.
She noted that two civilian flights were supposed to fly through that area, including the Aeroflot one.
The Federal Air Transport Agency has since announced that it plans to submit a protest regarding the recent Black Sea incident through diplomatic channels, saying that the increased frequency of NATO flights near Russia's borders creates risks against civilian planes.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:01 GMTSuper-Union Leader Explains Donation Cut-Off to Cash-Strapped Labour Party
21:31 GMTFlight From Tel Aviv to Moscow Changed Flight Level Due to NATO Spy Plane - Air Authority
21:18 GMTPolice: Parents of Suspected Michigan School Shooter Had Help Hiding in Detroit Warehouse
19:54 GMTKiev Seizure, Donbas Advance: German Tabloid Sources Fantasize Russian Invasion of Ukraine
19:14 GMTTurkish Authorities Uncover Explosive Device on Police Car Assigned to Erdogan Rally
17:46 GMTBlast Heard Over Iran's Natanz, Where Nuclear Facility Located
17:32 GMTSouth African Province at Centre of Omicron COVID Variant Sees More Children in Hospital
16:54 GMTPolish Prime Minister Orders Cybesecurity Alert Ahead of UN Forum
16:52 GMTGreek Prime Minister Assures Vatican That Condition of Migrants in Greece Improved
16:21 GMTUS Warns of ‘Terrible Consequences’ of Possible Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
16:14 GMT‘Killer Robots’ Threat Persists as US Unwilling to Discuss Ban on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems
16:00 GMTLionel Messi Reveals He 'Never' Wanted to Become Best Football Player
15:39 GMTPutin, Biden Will Hold a Video Call on Tuesday Evening
15:36 GMTGiant Christmas Tree Set Up Near Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem
14:52 GMTParty Like It's 1939: German Chancellor's Send-Off Compared to Nazi Rally
14:48 GMTParents of Michigan School Shooter Suspect Plead Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter Charges
14:26 GMTFrance's Republicans Party Picks Valerie Pecresse as Presidential Candidate
14:10 GMTOne of Critical Race Theory Founders Says He's Been Receiving Voicemails 'Full of Venom' for Months
14:07 GMTPaw Control: Cat Owners in UK May Face £500 Fine for Not Microchipping Their Pets
14:03 GMTDanish Company Wants to Rent a Russian Kuril Island to Make 'Green' Hydrogen for Japan