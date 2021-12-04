Registration was successful!
CNN Fires Chris Cuomo Over His Efforts to Help Brother With Sexual Harassment Claims
CNN Fires Chris Cuomo Over His Efforts to Help Brother With Sexual Harassment Claims
CNN has fired Chris Cuomo effective immediately over his involvement in the defense of his brother, Andrew Cuomo the former governor of New York, in the wake... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International
Cuomo, the host of Cuomo Prime Time, was suspended by CNN earlier in the week as the network evaluated new information that came to light in his defense of his brother. CNN employed a law firm to conduct a review of Cuomo's actions. During the review, additional information came to light that CNN has said they will continue to investigate. Chris Cuomo released a short statement following his firing about the decision and his time at the network. Cuomo used his understanding of the media and journalistic contacts to help his brother's defense stay one step ahead amidst a continuous stream of sexual harassment and misconduct allegations that eventually led to an investigation and his resignation as governor of New York. Andrew Cuomo came under fire after allegations of sexual harassment came to light in December of 2020. A former aide claimed Cuomo sexually harassed her for years. Over the months that followed more women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. In March of 2021, an investigation began, and after five months the investigation concluded that Cuomo had sexually harrassed 11 women. Andrew Cuomo denied the attorney general's findings, but a week later, he resigned. The investigation has led to multiple criminal investigations into Cuomo's behavior.
cnn, chris cuomo, fired, andrew cuomo

CNN Fires Chris Cuomo Over His Efforts to Help Brother With Sexual Harassment Claims

22:22 GMT 04.12.2021 (Updated: 22:55 GMT 04.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / DIA DIPASUPILNEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo attend a screening of "RX: Early Detection A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee" during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festiva at SVA Theatre on April 26, 2018 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo attend a screening of RX: Early Detection A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festiva at SVA Theatre on April 26, 2018 in New York City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / DIA DIPASUPIL
Nevin Brown
All materials
CNN has fired Chris Cuomo effective immediately over his involvement in the defense of his brother, Andrew Cuomo the former governor of New York, in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.
Cuomo, the host of Cuomo Prime Time, was suspended by CNN earlier in the week as the network evaluated new information that came to light in his defense of his brother. CNN employed a law firm to conduct a review of Cuomo's actions.
During the review, additional information came to light that CNN has said they will continue to investigate. Chris Cuomo released a short statement following his firing about the decision and his time at the network.
Cuomo's statement read, "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."
Cuomo used his understanding of the media and journalistic contacts to help his brother's defense stay one step ahead amidst a continuous stream of sexual harassment and misconduct allegations that eventually led to an investigation and his resignation as governor of New York.
Andrew Cuomo came under fire after allegations of sexual harassment came to light in December of 2020. A former aide claimed Cuomo sexually harassed her for years. Over the months that followed more women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. In March of 2021, an investigation began, and after five months the investigation concluded that Cuomo had sexually harrassed 11 women.
Andrew Cuomo denied the attorney general's findings, but a week later, he resigned. The investigation has led to multiple criminal investigations into Cuomo's behavior.
