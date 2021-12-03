Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/who-has-no-data-on-deaths-linked-to-omicron-variant-1091223811.html
WHO Has No Data on Deaths Linked to Omicron Variant
WHO Has No Data on Deaths Linked to Omicron Variant
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The World Health Organization so far has no data about deaths linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant, spokesman Christian Lindmeier said... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-03T11:21+0000
2021-12-03T11:21+0000
omicron covid strain
world health organization (who)
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082214529_0:48:3475:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_c7b137bc05652d5c47f49be2892cf895.jpg
According to Lindmeier, more accurate data on the new variant will appear in a few weeks.The Omicron strain was first detected last week in South Africa. The strain could be more dangerous and vaccine-resistant due to the greater number of mutations. Many countries closed their borders to foreign passengers arriving from African countries regardless of whether they hold certificates of full vaccination or recovery from COVID-19.The World Health Organization has named Omicron a variant of “concern” due to a large number of mutations on the virus’ surface. South African health officials, however, have said the Omicron cases are mild and likened the reaction to them in the United States and other primarily Western countries to a “storm in a tea cup.” The officials also said that all cases involved fully vaccinated individuals.The new Omicron variant has prompted increased travel restrictions and public health measures by governments around the world.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082214529_371:0:3102:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2c4fe227d6fe0da6dfa5173433fc83f3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world health organization (who), world

WHO Has No Data on Deaths Linked to Omicron Variant

11:21 GMT 03.12.2021
© REUTERS / Denis BalibouseA logo is pictured at the World Health Organization (WHO) building in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2020. Picture taken February 2, 2020.
A logo is pictured at the World Health Organization (WHO) building in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2020. Picture taken February 2, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
© REUTERS / Denis Balibouse
Subscribe
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The World Health Organization so far has no data about deaths linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant, spokesman Christian Lindmeier said on Friday.
According to Lindmeier, more accurate data on the new variant will appear in a few weeks.
The Omicron strain was first detected last week in South Africa. The strain could be more dangerous and vaccine-resistant due to the greater number of mutations. Many countries closed their borders to foreign passengers arriving from African countries regardless of whether they hold certificates of full vaccination or recovery from COVID-19.
The World Health Organization has named Omicron a variant of “concern” due to a large number of mutations on the virus’ surface. South African health officials, however, have said the Omicron cases are mild and likened the reaction to them in the United States and other primarily Western countries to a “storm in a tea cup.” The officials also said that all cases involved fully vaccinated individuals.
The new Omicron variant has prompted increased travel restrictions and public health measures by governments around the world.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:45 GMTOil Giant Shell Pulls Out of Cambo Field Off UK
11:42 GMTScotland Yard Warns Another Terror Attack in UK ‘Highly Likely’ During Christmas Season
11:33 GMT'Quad' Refuses to Co-Sponsor UN's 'Olympic Truce' Resolution, Australia and US Mull Boycott
11:21 GMTWHO Has No Data on Deaths Linked to Omicron Variant
10:52 GMTFormer French Captain Patrice Evra Takes a Dig at Jamie Carragher for Cristiano Ronaldo Remarks
10:47 GMTPETA Lambasts Anthony Fauci Over Failed HIV Experiments Involving Monkeys
10:34 GMTAustria's Interior Minister Nehammer Announces His Candidacy for Chancellorship
10:23 GMTEpstein Ex-Butler Dishes on Driving Underage Girls, ‘Little Black Book’, Sex Toys at Maxwell Trial
09:14 GMTRoyal College of Midwives Scrambles to Apologise For ‘Postnatal People’ Gaff ‘Erasing’ Mothers
08:45 GMTFrance, UAE Sign Multi-Billion Dollar Rafale Warplanes Deal
08:34 GMTTory Peer Mone Slammed as ‘Racist and Abusive’ Over Alleged 'Waste of a Man’s White Skin’ Message
08:00 GMTFinal Meeting of JCPOA Commission to Take Place on Friday in Vienna, Reports Say
07:41 GMTFrom ABCs to GTA: Watch Wild Chase Involving Stolen School Bus in Brooklyn
07:20 GMTArthur Labinjo-Hughes: Father, Stepmother Convicted of Abusing, Killing Six-Year-Old Child
07:18 GMT'Still a Long Road to Go': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Man Utd Supporters After Arsenal Win
07:18 GMTCyclone Jawad: Red Alert Issued as Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal to Intensify Into Storm
07:09 GMT'Are We at War Now'? Norwegian Christmas Tree Gift on Trafalgar Square Roasted on Twitter
06:55 GMTEl Salvador Defence Minister's Son Killed in Military Plane Crash
06:48 GMTUK Labour Party’s Biggest Funder to Slash Donations in Favour of Union Campaigns
06:28 GMTIsrael, UAE Eye Teaming Up to Bid For Hosting of World Cup 2030 to 'Enhance Ties and Improve Image'