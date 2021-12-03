https://sputniknews.com/20211203/who-has-no-data-on-deaths-linked-to-omicron-variant-1091223811.html

WHO Has No Data on Deaths Linked to Omicron Variant

WHO Has No Data on Deaths Linked to Omicron Variant

GENEVA (Sputnik) - The World Health Organization so far has no data about deaths linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant, spokesman Christian Lindmeier said... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-03T11:21+0000

2021-12-03T11:21+0000

2021-12-03T11:21+0000

omicron covid strain

world health organization (who)

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082214529_0:48:3475:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_c7b137bc05652d5c47f49be2892cf895.jpg

According to Lindmeier, more accurate data on the new variant will appear in a few weeks.The Omicron strain was first detected last week in South Africa. The strain could be more dangerous and vaccine-resistant due to the greater number of mutations. Many countries closed their borders to foreign passengers arriving from African countries regardless of whether they hold certificates of full vaccination or recovery from COVID-19.The World Health Organization has named Omicron a variant of “concern” due to a large number of mutations on the virus’ surface. South African health officials, however, have said the Omicron cases are mild and likened the reaction to them in the United States and other primarily Western countries to a “storm in a tea cup.” The officials also said that all cases involved fully vaccinated individuals.The new Omicron variant has prompted increased travel restrictions and public health measures by governments around the world.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world health organization (who), world