WHO Has No Data on Deaths Linked to Omicron Variant

According to Lindmeier, more accurate data on the new variant will appear in a few weeks.The Omicron strain was first detected last week in South Africa. The strain could be more dangerous and vaccine-resistant due to the greater number of mutations. Many countries closed their borders to foreign passengers arriving from African countries regardless of whether they hold certificates of full vaccination or recovery from COVID-19.The World Health Organization has named Omicron a variant of “concern” due to a large number of mutations on the virus’ surface. South African health officials, however, have said the Omicron cases are mild and likened the reaction to them in the United States and other primarily Western countries to a “storm in a tea cup.” The officials also said that all cases involved fully vaccinated individuals.The new Omicron variant has prompted increased travel restrictions and public health measures by governments around the world.
