'Fake News and False Intelligence': China Hits Back at UK Spy Agency Chief Over 'Debt Traps' Remarks

The Chinese embassy in London has snapped back at MI6 chief Richard Moore, saying that his claims on the alleged "debt traps" and "data traps" that waylay countries which seek to engage with Beijing are based on "false intelligence, not factual evidence," according to Sky News.China accused the United Kingdom of "peddling fake news and false intelligence" by making claims about the "traps" that Beijing is allegedly setting for other countries. According to the embassy, Beijing is in fact the "main victim of cyber theft and attacks, and a staunch defender of cyber security."The embassy spokesperson also underlined that China does not interfere in other countries' affairs or impose "its own will on others or seek any political benefits."The statement comes shortly after Moore delivered his first major public speech as new MI6 chief on Tuesday. Among other things, he outlined what his agency viewed as its main priorities, and it appeared that Beijing and its "rise" brings particular concerns to the British spies.Before his address, he gave an interview to BBC Radio 4, which is where he accused Beijing of setting up "traps" for other countries.According to Moore, the "data traps," for example, mean that if you allow another country to gain access to really critical data about your society, over time that will erode your sovereignty, you no longer have control over that data." When speaking about "debt traps," he referred to how Beijing extracts concessions from countries when they default on loan repayments.

