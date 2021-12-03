Registration was successful!
Cyclone Jawad: Red Alert Issued as Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal to Intensify Into Storm
Cyclone Jawad: Red Alert Issued as Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal to Intensify Into Storm
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the preparedness of the nation's Rapid Action Force and Disaster... 03.12.2021
A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. On Thursday, the IMD, while issuing a red alert over cyclone Jawad, said it is going to hit the coast of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal states on Friday, with the wind speed ranging up to 100 kilometres per hour. A red alert is one of the IMD indicators that show a heavy to extremely heavy rainfall of over 204.4 millimetres in 24 hours.Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal on Friday.The IMD forecast shows Odisha is likely to be the worst-affected state as heavy rainfall and tidal waves are expected. Ahead of the impending storm, the Odisha government has also issued guidelines to prevent the adverse effects of Cyclone Jawad. Meanwhile, as many as 95 trains have been cancelled and fishing activities prohibited till 5 December.Pradeep Kumar Jena, the Special Relief Commissioner, said that the government plans to deploy 266 teams including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) in coastal districts."The state government is well prepared to deal with the emerging situation. 14 coastal districts have been put on alert and asked to take all necessary steps in view of the impending cyclonic storm," Jena said.
Cyclone Jawad: Red Alert Issued as Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal to Intensify Into Storm

07:18 GMT 03.12.2021
© AP Photo
Indian fishermen prepare to leave the beach during rain and strong winds caused by cyclonic storm near Gopalpur on the Bay of Bengal coast, Ganjam district, eastern Orissa state, India (Fille) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
© AP Photo
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the preparedness of the nation's Rapid Action Force and Disaster Response Team to ensure people are safely evacuated.
A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.
On Thursday, the IMD, while issuing a red alert over cyclone Jawad, said it is going to hit the coast of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal states on Friday, with the wind speed ranging up to 100 kilometres per hour.
A red alert is one of the IMD indicators that show a heavy to extremely heavy rainfall of over 204.4 millimetres in 24 hours.
Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal on Friday.
The IMD forecast shows Odisha is likely to be the worst-affected state as heavy rainfall and tidal waves are expected.
Ahead of the impending storm, the Odisha government has also issued guidelines to prevent the adverse effects of Cyclone Jawad.
Meanwhile, as many as 95 trains have been cancelled and fishing activities prohibited till 5 December.
Pradeep Kumar Jena, the Special Relief Commissioner, said that the government plans to deploy 266 teams including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) in coastal districts.
"The state government is well prepared to deal with the emerging situation. 14 coastal districts have been put on alert and asked to take all necessary steps in view of the impending cyclonic storm," Jena said.
