'It's Embarrassing': Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence After Indefinite Suspension From CNN

While Cuomo has been suspended from his duties at CNN, the 51-year-old was able to take to the airwaves on Wednesday to provide his perspective to listeners of 'Let’s Get After It,' his Sirius XM satellite radio show."Quick note about the obvious—I’ve been suspended from CNN," Cuomo remarked. "It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do, was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help," he said, noting that he respects the "process" that CNN is following in regard to his suspension. "So, I'm not going to talk about this any more than that," he noted. CNN has claimed that the network was "not privy" to the full extent of Cuomo's involvement in public relations sessions with New York state government staffers and his brother, who has several allegations of sexual assault and other misconduct leveled against him. Then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ultimately resigned from office in August, amid the developing scandal. It was revealed earlier this week that, at one point during the scandal, Cuomo texted Melissa DeRosa, a top aide of his governor brother, who asked him to probe his press sources to assist the governor's team in forming a public relations defense against the mounting allegations. "On it," Cuomo replied to DeRosa's query, according to transcripts. The 51-year-old confirmed to investigators that he sought out more information about a story by journalist Ronan Farrow. Cuomo asserted the practice was "completely business-as-usual."

