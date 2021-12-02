Registration was successful!
'It's Embarrassing': Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence After Indefinite Suspension From CNN
'It's Embarrassing': Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence After Indefinite Suspension From CNN
CNN revealed on Tuesday that 'Cuomo Prime Time' host Chris Cuomo had been suspended indefinitely after documents published earlier this week by New York... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
While Cuomo has been suspended from his duties at CNN, the 51-year-old was able to take to the airwaves on Wednesday to provide his perspective to listeners of 'Let’s Get After It,' his Sirius XM satellite radio show."Quick note about the obvious—I’ve been suspended from CNN," Cuomo remarked. "It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do, was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help," he said, noting that he respects the "process" that CNN is following in regard to his suspension. "So, I'm not going to talk about this any more than that," he noted. CNN has claimed that the network was "not privy" to the full extent of Cuomo's involvement in public relations sessions with New York state government staffers and his brother, who has several allegations of sexual assault and other misconduct leveled against him. Then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ultimately resigned from office in August, amid the developing scandal. It was revealed earlier this week that, at one point during the scandal, Cuomo texted Melissa DeRosa, a top aide of his governor brother, who asked him to probe his press sources to assist the governor's team in forming a public relations defense against the mounting allegations. "On it," Cuomo replied to DeRosa's query, according to transcripts. The 51-year-old confirmed to investigators that he sought out more information about a story by journalist Ronan Farrow. Cuomo asserted the practice was "completely business-as-usual."
'It's Embarrassing': Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence After Indefinite Suspension From CNN

03:59 GMT 02.12.2021
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Cuomo has told viewers that he "tried to do the right thing" when balancing his role as a journalist and brother to outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced his resignation following allegations of sexual harassment.
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Cuomo has told viewers that he “tried to do the right thing” when balancing his role as a journalist and brother to outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced his resignation following allegations of sexual harassment. Chris Cuomo returned to the air Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, for the first time following his brother's announcement and addressed what has become an awkward issue for his employer. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
© Evan Agostini
Evan Craighead
CNN revealed on Tuesday that 'Cuomo Prime Time' host Chris Cuomo had been suspended indefinitely after documents published earlier this week by New York Attorney General Letitia James showed "a greater level of involvement" in brother Andrew Cuomo's efforts to defend himself amid a slew of sexual harassment allegations.
While Cuomo has been suspended from his duties at CNN, the 51-year-old was able to take to the airwaves on Wednesday to provide his perspective to listeners of 'Let’s Get After It,' his Sirius XM satellite radio show.
"Quick note about the obvious—I’ve been suspended from CNN," Cuomo remarked.

"It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing. But I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologized in the past, and I mean it," he said, referring to an apology he delivered during an August broadcast of his CNN show.

"It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do, was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help," he said, noting that he respects the "process" that CNN is following in regard to his suspension.
"So, I'm not going to talk about this any more than that," he noted.
CNN has claimed that the network was "not privy" to the full extent of Cuomo's involvement in public relations sessions with New York state government staffers and his brother, who has several allegations of sexual assault and other misconduct leveled against him.
Then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ultimately resigned from office in August, amid the developing scandal.
It was revealed earlier this week that, at one point during the scandal, Cuomo texted Melissa DeRosa, a top aide of his governor brother, who asked him to probe his press sources to assist the governor's team in forming a public relations defense against the mounting allegations.
"On it," Cuomo replied to DeRosa's query, according to transcripts.
The 51-year-old confirmed to investigators that he sought out more information about a story by journalist Ronan Farrow. Cuomo asserted the practice was "completely business-as-usual."
