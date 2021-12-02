Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/ftc-sues-to-block-40-billon-merger-of-us-chipmaker-nvidia-with-uks-arm-ltd-1091211917.html
FTC Sues to Block $40 Billon Merger of US Chipmaker Nvidia With UK’s Arm Ltd
FTC Sues to Block $40 Billon Merger of US Chipmaker Nvidia With UK’s Arm Ltd
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday that it was suing to block a $40 billion merger of US chipmaker Nvidia and UK chip... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T21:56+0000
2021-12-02T21:52+0000
lawsuit
nvidia
federal trade commission (ftc)
merger
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101886/95/1018869524_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_527caeaf48af7b54c0dc14266e18ad97.jpg
“The FTC is suing to block the largest semiconductor chip merger in history to prevent a chip conglomerate from stifling the innovation pipeline for next-generation technologies,” Holly Vedova, director of the bureau of competition within the trade commission, said in a statement on Thursday. The FTC complaint specifically centers on the dominance the combined firm would have on technologies that are used to run data centers and driver-assistance systems in cars.The FTC noted that the California-based Nvidia was one of the world’s largest and most valuable computing companies. It said Nvidia develops and markets computer chips and devices used widely for artificial intelligence processing and graphics processing.The firm also develops and markets products for advanced networking, datacenter central processing units and computer-assisted driving. In these areas, both Nvidia and important competitors to Nvidia rely on Arm’s technology to develop their own competing products, the statement said.Arm, owned by Tokyo-based Softbank Group Corp, creates and licenses microprocessor designs and architectures that other technology companies rely on to make their own chips, the statement added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101886/95/1018869524_288:0:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_8a8315f11b86d8efd5f61a2f39cc01a9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lawsuit, nvidia, federal trade commission (ftc), merger

FTC Sues to Block $40 Billon Merger of US Chipmaker Nvidia With UK’s Arm Ltd

21:56 GMT 02.12.2021
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonThe Federal Trade Commission building in Washington
The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday that it was suing to block a $40 billion merger of US chipmaker Nvidia and UK chip design provider Arm Ltd, saying the combined firm would have the means and incentive to stifle innovative next-generation technologies.
“The FTC is suing to block the largest semiconductor chip merger in history to prevent a chip conglomerate from stifling the innovation pipeline for next-generation technologies,” Holly Vedova, director of the bureau of competition within the trade commission, said in a statement on Thursday.
“This proposed deal would distort Arm’s incentives in chip markets and allow the combined firm to unfairly undermine Nvidia’s rivals.”
The FTC complaint specifically centers on the dominance the combined firm would have on technologies that are used to run data centers and driver-assistance systems in cars.
“Semiconductor chips power the computers and technologies that are essential to our modern economy and society,” the statement said. “The proposed vertical deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips.”
The FTC noted that the California-based Nvidia was one of the world’s largest and most valuable computing companies. It said Nvidia develops and markets computer chips and devices used widely for artificial intelligence processing and graphics processing.
The firm also develops and markets products for advanced networking, datacenter central processing units and computer-assisted driving. In these areas, both Nvidia and important competitors to Nvidia rely on Arm’s technology to develop their own competing products, the statement said.
Arm, owned by Tokyo-based Softbank Group Corp, creates and licenses microprocessor designs and architectures that other technology companies rely on to make their own chips, the statement added.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:56 GMTFTC Sues to Block $40 Billon Merger of US Chipmaker Nvidia With UK’s Arm Ltd
21:27 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Scores 800th Goal for Club and Country
21:16 GMTGunman at UN Headquarters Not Terrorist Threat, Came to Deliver Documents - Police
20:59 GMTRussian Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Whelan's Complaints of Prison Corruption - Brother
20:50 GMTNewly Disclosed Docs Reveal DoJ Investigating Andrew Cuomo Over Sexual Harassment Claims
20:43 GMTAirbnb Offers Original House From 1990 Film 'Home Alone' for Overnight Rent
19:57 GMTPentagon Chief Slams Chinese Hypersonic Weapons During Visit to Shore Up South Korean Alliance
19:30 GMTMassive Black Hole 'About as Massive as the Milky Way's' Found in Tiny Galaxy
19:04 GMTFrom Socioeconomic Revolutions to New 'Cold War': Saxo Bank Serves Up ‘Outrageous Predictions’ 2022
19:04 GMTRussian Beauty Heads to Israel to Compete for Miss Universe Crown
18:53 GMTInvestigator of 2020 Election in Wisconsin Attempted to Overturn Biden's Victory, Report Reveals
18:41 GMTJoe Biden Speaks About COVID Situation in US Amid Omicron Variant Threat
18:33 GMTMan Dressed as Ninja With Sword Injures 2 Police Officers in Northwestern France, Report Says
18:16 GMTMilitary Ceremony to Honour Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin
17:52 GMT'What Does That Trend Continuing Imply': Elon Musk Revives 'Humanity Living in Simulation' Claim
17:52 GMTIndian FM: China Has Unrealistic Expectations, Border Tensions Have 'Spilt' Into Other Areas
17:49 GMTWhy Has Michigan School Shooter Been Charged With Terrorism?
17:16 GMTOmicron Variant Could Slow US Economic Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic, Yellen Says
16:53 GMTReport: Austrian Chancellor Schallenberg Ready to Resign, Interior Minister May Replace Him
16:47 GMTPossible Link Between Earth's Orbit And Species' Evolution Found by Scientists