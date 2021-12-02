Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/church-of-sweden-under-fire-for-calls-to-investigate-israel-for-apartheid-1091191496.html
Church of Sweden Under Fire For Calls to Investigate Israel for 'Apartheid'
Church of Sweden Under Fire For Calls to Investigate Israel for 'Apartheid'
The Jewish Central Council argued that the Swedish Church Council had basically labelled Israel an “apartheid state” and damaged its reputation and ties with... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T08:07+0000
2021-12-02T08:07+0000
sweden
church
christianity
israel
scandinavia
apartheid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104895/62/1048956244_0:270:3945:2489_1920x0_80_0_0_e497beab7448cbcb43f2dc0514169b58.jpg
A decision by the Church of Sweden to call on ecumenical organisations of the world to consider investigating Israel as an “apartheid state” has been condemned by the country’s leading Jewish organisations and senior members of the church itself.In its formal decision, the General Synod, which is the church’s decision-making body, has commissioned its Central Board to raise the issue of scrutinising the “implementation of international law in Israel and Palestine, also from the perspective of the United Nations convention on apartheid and the definitions of apartheid in the Rome Statute”.The Jewish Central Council believes that Church Council basically labelled Israel an “apartheid state” has damaged the relationship between the church and the Jewish congregations. The Jewish Youth League went so far as to call the decision “disgusting”, the church newspaper Kyrkans tidning reported.Jewish Central Council chairman Aron Verständig argued that the decision focuses unilaterally on Israel, and this is not the first time this has happened.Jewish Youth League chairman Benjamin Blecher called the decision “absurd”.These opinions were shared even among the Swedish clergy.Bishops Åke Bonnier and Sören Dalevi penned an opinion piece called “We are appalled by the Church Council's decision,” in which they emphasised that wholly 103 members chose to vote against.Bishop of Stockholm Andreas Holmberg argued to the religious newspaper Dagen that there is risk that the decision will contribute to anti-Jewish sentiments.Pastor Patrik Pettersson went so far as to call it unacceptable for representatives of the country's leading political parties to have made “anti-Semitic thought models part of what the Church of Sweden claims to stand for”.Last but not least, the church’s head, Archbishop Antje Jackelén said she was personally opposed to the decision, adding that she herself wouldn't use that word in that context.Nevertheless, the Church of Sweden, which has been active in the Middle East region for many years, publicly supports a two-state solution based on the armistice demarcation line before the 1967 Six-Day War, and has repeatedly called on Israel to end its “occupation of Palestine”.Swedish-Israeli relations have in recent years been marred by several diplomatic spats. In 2009, a row erupted after the Swedish daily Aftonbladet claimed the Israel Defence Forces had engaged in organ harvesting from dead Palestinians. Israel called on the Swedish government to condemn the article as a “manifestation of anti-Semitism” and a modern “blood libel”, which the Swedish government refused, citing freedom of the press.In October 2014, the then-newly elected Swedish government of Stefan Löfven announced it would recognise the state of Palestine, emphasising that the conflict between Israel and Palestine can only be solved with a two-state solution. This triggered an Israeli backlash, as diplomats were recalled and visits were cancelled.
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/no-israel-for-us-swedish-star-journalist-in-hot-water-over-comparing-europeans-with-jews-1089854986.html
sweden
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104895/62/1048956244_0:0:3669:2752_1920x0_80_0_0_c09374d38d912b29df26f2813d299ede.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sweden, church, christianity, israel, scandinavia, apartheid

Church of Sweden Under Fire For Calls to Investigate Israel for 'Apartheid'

08:07 GMT 02.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / Ahmad Gharabli Israeli national flag flying next to an Israeli building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Shilo in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.
Israeli national flag flying next to an Israeli building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Shilo in the occupied Palestinian West Bank. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / Ahmad Gharabli
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The Jewish Central Council argued that the Swedish Church Council had basically labelled Israel an “apartheid state” and damaged its reputation and ties with Jewish organisations. The decision also polarised the clergy, as numerous bishops called it anti-Semitic and condemned it.
A decision by the Church of Sweden to call on ecumenical organisations of the world to consider investigating Israel as an “apartheid state” has been condemned by the country’s leading Jewish organisations and senior members of the church itself.
In its formal decision, the General Synod, which is the church’s decision-making body, has commissioned its Central Board to raise the issue of scrutinising the “implementation of international law in Israel and Palestine, also from the perspective of the United Nations convention on apartheid and the definitions of apartheid in the Rome Statute”.
The Jewish Central Council believes that Church Council basically labelled Israel an “apartheid state” has damaged the relationship between the church and the Jewish congregations. The Jewish Youth League went so far as to call the decision “disgusting”, the church newspaper Kyrkans tidning reported.
Jewish Central Council chairman Aron Verständig argued that the decision focuses unilaterally on Israel, and this is not the first time this has happened.

“From what I have been able to see, the situation has not been addressed in other countries where Christians are exposed. With the history you have as a European Lutheran church, you should be careful about unilaterally criticising the Jewish state,” he argued.

Jewish Youth League chairman Benjamin Blecher called the decision “absurd”.

"To investigate whether Israel is an apartheid state is absurd, in our opinion. By saying that, one only fuels the anti-Semitic notions about the power and malice of Jews in the world,” he argued, suggesting that it only demonises the Jewish state and doesn't help the Jewish population in Sweden.

These opinions were shared even among the Swedish clergy.
Bishops Åke Bonnier and Sören Dalevi penned an opinion piece called “We are appalled by the Church Council's decision,” in which they emphasised that wholly 103 members chose to vote against.
Bishop of Stockholm Andreas Holmberg argued to the religious newspaper Dagen that there is risk that the decision will contribute to anti-Jewish sentiments.
Pastor Patrik Pettersson went so far as to call it unacceptable for representatives of the country's leading political parties to have made “anti-Semitic thought models part of what the Church of Sweden claims to stand for”.

“The decision entails two immediate and devastating consequences for the Church of Sweden: the Church of Sweden's credibility as a partner in the Judeo-Christian religious dialogue in Sweden is destroyed and the Church of Sweden's opportunities to act in international contexts for Judeo-Christian religious dialogue and peace are nullified,” Petterson wrote in his opinion piece in Dagen, emphasising that this decision “completely lacks parish support”.

Last but not least, the church’s head, Archbishop Antje Jackelén said she was personally opposed to the decision, adding that she herself wouldn't use that word in that context.
The flag of Israel - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
'No Israel for Us': Swedish Star Journalist in Hot Water Over Comparing Europeans With Jews
12 October, 08:25 GMT
Nevertheless, the Church of Sweden, which has been active in the Middle East region for many years, publicly supports a two-state solution based on the armistice demarcation line before the 1967 Six-Day War, and has repeatedly called on Israel to end its “occupation of Palestine”.
Swedish-Israeli relations have in recent years been marred by several diplomatic spats. In 2009, a row erupted after the Swedish daily Aftonbladet claimed the Israel Defence Forces had engaged in organ harvesting from dead Palestinians. Israel called on the Swedish government to condemn the article as a “manifestation of anti-Semitism” and a modern “blood libel”, which the Swedish government refused, citing freedom of the press.
In October 2014, the then-newly elected Swedish government of Stefan Löfven announced it would recognise the state of Palestine, emphasising that the conflict between Israel and Palestine can only be solved with a two-state solution. This triggered an Israeli backlash, as diplomats were recalled and visits were cancelled.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:07 GMTChurch of Sweden Under Fire For Calls to Investigate Israel for 'Apartheid'
08:03 GMTEpstein Accuser Claims Sex Predator Took Her to Meet Trump When She Was 14, Alleges No Wrongdoing
08:02 GMTNorway's Top Medical Bureaucrat Says Three COVID Shots Not Enough, Fourth May Become Necessary
07:48 GMTFSB Detains Three Ukrainian Special Agents Who Planned to Blow Up Black Sea Fleet Radio Center Mast
07:46 GMTTop US, Chinese Military Officials to Meet Amid Taiwan Tensions, Reports Say
07:39 GMTThree Arrested as Bomb Found Near US Ambassador's Residence in Icelandic Capital
07:13 GMTKamala Harris' Chief Spokesperson to Leave Office, Reports Say
06:38 GMTBoJo Under Pressure as New Allegations Arise Amid 'Boozy Party at Downing Street' Reports
06:34 GMTBelarusian President Lukashenko Says Not Going to Leave Big Politics
04:08 GMTChina Summons Japanese Ambassador Over Shinzo Abe's 'Erroneous' Taiwan Comments
03:59 GMT'It's Embarrassing': Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence After Indefinite Suspension From CNN
03:56 GMTWill Ralf Rangnick Bring an End to Ronaldo's Days at Manchester United?
02:15 GMTLukashenko Speaks on Migrant Crisis, Ukraine and Explains Why Belarus Needs S-400s
02:15 GMTCurrent Myanmar, Afghanistan Envoys to UN to Keep Posts For Now - Russian Envoy
01:51 GMTUS-UK Talks on Steel Tariffs Removal Stalled Over Northern Ireland Clause - Reports
01:30 GMTEthiopian Army Recaptures Historic Lalibela, Eight Other Towns in Counteroffensive Against TPLF
01:10 GMT'Something Will Happen': Trump Suggests China Will Strike Taiwan After 2022 Beijing Olympics
00:26 GMTJan. 6 Panel Unanimously Votes to Hold Trump-Era DoJ Official Jeffrey Clark in Contempt of Congress
YesterdayTrump May Reportedly Self-Publish Memoir Over Fears of Lowball Advance by Top Publishing Firms
YesterdayHigher US Business Costs Pressure Led to Upped Inflation in November - Federal Reserve