Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/first-meeting-of-who-body-to-discuss-new-pandemics-treaty-to-be-held-on-1-march-whos-tedros-says--1091169685.html
First Meeting of WHO Body to Discuss New Pandemics Treaty to Be Held on 1 March, WHO's Tedros Says
First Meeting of WHO Body to Discuss New Pandemics Treaty to Be Held on 1 March, WHO's Tedros Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that the first meeting of the... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T10:36+0000
2021-12-01T10:36+0000
world health organization (who)
world
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/19/1083705103_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0b74ee2a61c6d63b7999815ef8b34320.jpg
"I welcome your commitment to hold the first meeting of the INB [intergovernmental negotiating body] no later than the first of March 2022, and to submit its outcome for consideration to the World Health Assembly in 2024. And I give you my commitment that the Secretariat will support this process," Tedros said at the end of the WHO assembly special session.He also expressed his support for the the decision to establish a negotiating body to discuss a WHO convention on the COVID-19 pandemic response."I welcome the decision you have adopted today, to establish an intergovernmental negotiating body to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response," Tedros said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/19/1083705103_28:0:2759:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af31239831d4f06d7a4ba8be8ad9ae09.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world health organization (who), world, covid-19

First Meeting of WHO Body to Discuss New Pandemics Treaty to Be Held on 1 March, WHO's Tedros Says

10:36 GMT 01.12.2021
© REUTERS / Fabrice CoffriniWorld Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020.
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© REUTERS / Fabrice Coffrini
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that the first meeting of the organization's commission to discuss new treaty on the COVID-19 pandemic will take place on 1 March 2022, and its final document will be presented in 2024.
"I welcome your commitment to hold the first meeting of the INB [intergovernmental negotiating body] no later than the first of March 2022, and to submit its outcome for consideration to the World Health Assembly in 2024. And I give you my commitment that the Secretariat will support this process," Tedros said at the end of the WHO assembly special session.
He also expressed his support for the the decision to establish a negotiating body to discuss a WHO convention on the COVID-19 pandemic response.
"I welcome the decision you have adopted today, to establish an intergovernmental negotiating body to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response," Tedros said.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:41 GMTUK Experts 'Know’ Location of Crashed F-35 Jet As Security Aspects Prompt 'Cautious' Recovery
10:36 GMTFirst Meeting of WHO Body to Discuss New Pandemics Treaty to Be Held on 1 March, WHO's Tedros Says
10:33 GMTYenisey Siberia Aims to Become an International Tourism, Sports & Business Destination
10:02 GMTFrance Wants EU to Intervene in Fishing Row With UK if Talks Fail
09:48 GMTLavrov: Lukashenko's Statement About Russian Nuclear Arms in Belarus is 'Serious Warning' to West
09:47 GMTGunners Fans Concerned After Arsenal Defender Gabriel Assaulted by Masked Thugs
09:43 GMTAs Mississippi Abortion Case Heads to Supreme Court, Dem Warns of Revolution if Roe v Wade Repealed
08:59 GMTScientists at Hong Kong University First in Asia to Isolate Omicron Coronavirus Variant
08:38 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry: US Embassy Staff Deployed in Moscow for Over 3 Years Must Leave by 31 Jan
08:34 GMTJapan Makes Representation to US Over Fuel Dump From F-16 Fighter Jet Near Residential Areas
08:26 GMTPriyanka Chopra Shares How She and Nick Jonas Made Their Marriage Work Amid 'Really Tough' Schedule
07:39 GMTUkraine Pulling Armed Forces to Conflict Zone in Donbass, Moscow Warns
07:30 GMTDonald Trump Slams Meghan Markle as 'Disrespectful' to Queen, Says Prince Harry Was 'Used Horribly'
07:20 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Germany Reports Four Fully Vaccinated People Infected With Omicron Variant
06:51 GMTLawyer for Epstein 'Sex Slave' Claims Prince Andrew's 'Car-Crash' Interview is Evidence of His Guilt
06:37 GMTDenmark First Nation to Introduce 'Pioneering' New Doping Test
06:22 GMTConstruction of World's Longest Underwater Tunnel Underway Between Germany and Denmark
06:21 GMTNigeria Finds Omicron in October Sample After Retrospective Sequencing of Previously Confirmed Cases
06:13 GMTBelarus Will Support Russia in the Event of Aggression From Ukraine, Lukashenko Says
06:00 GMTMuch of Israel's Plastic Waste Left to Pile Up as Authorities Have No Clear Recycling Policy