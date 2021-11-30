https://sputniknews.com/20211130/russian-startup-offers-200000-for-right-to-use-applicants-face-on-its-robot-forever-1091145436.html

Russian Startup Offers $200,000 for Right to Use Applicant's Face on Its Robot 'Forever'

The new robot is designed to be a humanoid assistant that will "work in hotels, shopping malls, and other crowded places." 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

A Russian robot manufacturing startup called Promobot has offered a sizeable monetary reward one person who is willing to provide their likeness for the company’s upcoming creation.According to a Promobot press release cited by Gizmodo, the company is seeking "a face for a humanoid robot assistant which will work in hotels, shopping malls, and other crowded places."Candidates of all races and genders aged over 25 can reportedly apply, with the primary requirement being having a "kind and friendly" face.The media outlet also notes that Promobot has not responded to its request for comment regarding the use of the new robot, and also about "whether the person with the winning face will be informed of potential uses."At the time of writing, however, the company announced that it has already received over 20,000 applications and their client "has decided to suspend the request collection.”

