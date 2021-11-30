Registration was successful!
Judge Halts Biden's Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers Nationwide
Cases against the administration's vaccine mandate have been filed in a number of states, alleging that the president overstepped his jurisdiction because such... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
22:52 GMT 30.11.2021 (Updated: 22:56 GMT 30.11.2021)
Cases against the administration's vaccine mandate have been filed in a number of states, alleging that the president overstepped his jurisdiction because such a policy required congressional approval under the US Constitution.