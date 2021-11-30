https://sputniknews.com/20211130/indian-opposition-demands-that-bihar-chief-resign-after-liquor-bottles-are-found-in-state-assembly-1091143081.html

Indian Opposition Demands That Bihar Chief Resign After Liquor Bottles Are Found in State Assembly

In April 2016, the sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in India's state of Bihar. However, there has been a rise in bootlegging since the... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

A day after Bihar's state chief, Nitish Kumar, nailed his colours to the mast by instituting a complete ban on alcohol in the Indian state, several empty bottles of liquor were found inside the premises of the Bihar assembly on Tuesday.Lawmakers from opposition parties, especially Tejaswi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), are now demanding Kumar's resignation. Yadav also took to Twitter to share a video of the empty liquor bottles found in the assembly premises. "Liquor bottles have been found inside the Bihar Assembly premises. Right now, the winter session is underway and the state chief's office is just a few metres from where different brands of liquor bottles have been found. If this is happening [in the assembly], you can imagine what is happening in the state. Shameful," Yadav tweeted in Hindi. On Monday, legislators of all four constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar favoured Nitish Kumar’s decision to ban liquor. They also announced their support for the state government’s move to implement a complete prohibition against liquor across the state.After the bottles were found in the assembly chamber, Kumar said he would ask for the matter to be investigated if the state assembly speaker allows it. During the opening day of the ongoing state assembly session, the opposition parties attacked the state government for not doing enough to control the menace of "liquor mafias" in Bihar. According to media reports, Nitish Kumar's alcohol policy has been severely criticised by state opposition parties in recent months because of the rise in deaths caused by poisonous liquor.

