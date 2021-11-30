https://sputniknews.com/20211130/casualties-feared-as-military-helicopter-crashes-in-azerbaijan-1091134388.html

Casualties Feared as Military Helicopter Crashes in Azerbaijan

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed this morning while performing training flights at the Garaheybat air range, located on... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

People were reportedly killed and others were wounded as a result of the accident, according to the Azerbaijani State Border Service.The command of the State Border Service and the General Prosecutor's Office are at the scene of the incident. In connection with the incident, joint investigative measures are being carried out.

