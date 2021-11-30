Registration was successful!
Casualties Feared as Military Helicopter Crashes in Azerbaijan
A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed this morning while performing training flights at the Garaheybat air range, located on... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
Hopefully this is true 👍
0
1
world

08:27 GMT 30.11.2021 (Updated: 08:35 GMT 30.11.2021)
Urgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© Sputnik
Being updated
A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed this morning while performing training flights at the Garaheybat air range, located on the territory of the Khizi region.
People were reportedly killed and others were wounded as a result of the accident, according to the Azerbaijani State Border Service.
"Today, at about 10:40 am [06:40 GMT], a military helicopter of the State Border Service crashed during training flights … in the Khizi region," the border service said in a statement.
The command of the State Border Service and the General Prosecutor's Office are at the scene of the incident. In connection with the incident, joint investigative measures are being carried out.
022010
Hopefully this is true 👍
Charlie McD
30 November, 11:29 GMT
000000
