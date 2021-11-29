Socialist Xiomara Castro Leads in Honduran Presidential Race

She is followed by the candidate from the ruling National Party, Nasry Asfura, who has 33.95% of the counted vote. Liberal Party candidate Yani Rosenthal is third with 9.22%.Xiomara Castro's husband, former President Manuel Zelaya, was dislodged in a 2009 coup. This is her second bid for the presidential office, following the 2013 race, which she lost to current President Juan Orlando Hernandez.The election turnout currently stands at 68.29%, with over 1,500,000 votes counted.
I wouldn't be very surprised, if the US Regime and their phony OAS Lapdogs, right away smear delegitimise this election like they did in Nicaragua and Venezuela.
A las 8:00PM unidos y en victoria nos encontramos con ustedes vía conferencia de prensa desde la sede de @PartidoLibre. ¡Atentos!