Socialist Xiomara Castro Leads in Honduran Presidential Race
Socialist Xiomara Castro Leads in Honduran Presidential Race
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Honduran left-wing politician and former first lady Xiomara Castro, running for the country's presidency on behalf of the Liberty and... 29.11.2021
2021-11-29T06:51+0000
2021-11-29T07:00+0000
honduras
election
She is followed by the candidate from the ruling National Party, Nasry Asfura, who has 33.95% of the counted vote. Liberal Party candidate Yani Rosenthal is third with 9.22%.Xiomara Castro's husband, former President Manuel Zelaya, was dislodged in a 2009 coup. This is her second bid for the presidential office, following the 2013 race, which she lost to current President Juan Orlando Hernandez.The election turnout currently stands at 68.29%, with over 1,500,000 votes counted.
I wouldn't be very surprised, if the US Regime and their phony OAS Lapdogs, right away smear delegitimise this election like they did in Nicaragua and Venezuela.
Socialist Xiomara Castro Leads in Honduran Presidential Race

06:51 GMT 29.11.2021 (Updated: 07:00 GMT 29.11.2021)
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Honduran left-wing politician and former first lady Xiomara Castro, running for the country's presidency on behalf of the Liberty and Refoundation Party, is leading with 53.51% of the vote, with over 42% of the protocols processed, according to the National Electoral Council website.
She is followed by the candidate from the ruling National Party, Nasry Asfura, who has 33.95% of the counted vote. Liberal Party candidate Yani Rosenthal is third with 9.22%.
Xiomara Castro's husband, former President Manuel Zelaya, was dislodged in a 2009 coup. This is her second bid for the presidential office, following the 2013 race, which she lost to current President Juan Orlando Hernandez.
The election turnout currently stands at 68.29%, with over 1,500,000 votes counted.
I wouldn't be very surprised, if the US Regime and their phony OAS Lapdogs, right away smear delegitimise this election like they did in Nicaragua and Venezuela.
Terranian The 1st
29 November, 10:07 GMT
