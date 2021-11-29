https://sputniknews.com/20211129/socialist-xiomara-castro-leads-in-honduran-presidential-race-1091101419.html

Socialist Xiomara Castro Leads in Honduran Presidential Race

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Honduran left-wing politician and former first lady Xiomara Castro, running for the country's presidency on behalf of the Liberty and... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

She is followed by the candidate from the ruling National Party, Nasry Asfura, who has 33.95% of the counted vote. Liberal Party candidate Yani Rosenthal is third with 9.22%.Xiomara Castro's husband, former President Manuel Zelaya, was dislodged in a 2009 coup. This is her second bid for the presidential office, following the 2013 race, which she lost to current President Juan Orlando Hernandez.The election turnout currently stands at 68.29%, with over 1,500,000 votes counted.

